RUSSELL A mother is proud of her son’s accomplishments, even if he is a canine.
Russell native Amy Noland’s fur baby, Wilbur Beast, fared well during this month’s election: He was named mayor of Rabbit Hash.
He’s not the first dog mayor of the Boone County town. Since 1998, the town has elected a dog mayor.
But the job isn’t all giving residents his paw and begging for support. It’s an important fundraiser.
"Rabbit Hash is on the historical register," Noland said. "It’s been here since the early 1800s and it’s preserved architecturally, and that’s what this is about."
Voters pay $1 to vote for their animal candidate at the general store or online. The animal that garners ther most votes becomes mayor. This year, 6-month-old Wilbur raised $13,100 to keep up the town.
"He campaigned really hard on social media platforms and had a rally in town and visited the town to meet everybody," Noland said. Wilbur has more than 1,000 followers. "We called the rally the dog and pony show."
Wilbur, whose campaign slogan was "Vote for Wilbur: He’s all ears," is a solid but small dog who dominates his Pit Bull brother, Noland said. "He loves to ride and goes to work every day."
Noland has her own business, so he’s free to visit the office with her. His favorite toy is a stuffed green turtle, but his favorite activity is aggravating the Pit Bull and the Golden Retriever at his house.
The AKC-registered pup follows Brynneth Pawltrow as Rabbit Hash mayor (they’re dear friends) and he competed against 17 total candidates, including a rooster, a donkey and a cat for the office.
Despite Wilbur’s social media savvy, the attention has been a surprise. Noland said they have been interviewed nearly constantly since he won, including an interview with Jeremy Vine in the United Kingdom that was at 3 a.m. Eastern time.
"I didn’t expect it to be this big," Noland said. "People were looking for diversion from the real election, something fun. This just takes the human element away from politics, which involves corruption and humans, and giving it to the dogs."
Mayor Wilbur is on Facebook as Mayor Wilbur of Rabbit Hash and on Instagram as wilburbeast2020.
(606) 326-2661 |