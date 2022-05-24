Paving and other highway improvements started this week on Ky. 538 (Shopes Creek), Ky. 1937 (Bear Creek), and Ky. 2541 (Main Street) in Boyd and Greenup counties.
Ky. 538-Shopes Creek
Blacktop resurfacing along Shopes Creek Road (Ky. 538) in Boyd County began on Monday and will continue throughout the week. Contractors will be paving all of Ky. 538 between U.S. 60 (milepoint 0) and U.S. 23 (milepoint 6.5). Traffic will be one lane controlled by flaggers in work areas. Motorists should expect delays.
Ky. 1937-Bear Creek
Work to resurface Bear Creek Road (Ky. 1937) in Boyd County began Tuesday as contractors repair pavement breaks in various locations between the Lawrence County line (milepoint 0) and Blue Ribbon Drive (milepoint 4.1). Full blacktop paving along those four miles of Ky. 1937 will follow. Motorists should watch for one-lane traffic controlled by flaggers and expect delays.
Ky. 2541-Main Street in Greenup
A resurfacing project along Main Street (Ky. 2541) in Greenup will start today with sidewalk ramp work from the US 23-KY 1 intersection (milepoint 0) through downtown to U.S. 23 across the Little Sandy River (milepoint 1.6). Full blacktop paving of Main Street will follow. Motorists should watch for one-lane traffic controlled by flaggers and expect delays.
Work is being done under three Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway improvement contracts totaling $979,033.61, which were awarded to Mountain Enterprises Inc. (Ky. 538 and Ky. 2541) and BTI Contracting Inc., doing business as Blacktop Industries (Ky. 1937).
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.