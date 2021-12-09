CANNONSBURG Camp Landing is expected to achieve another milestone this week by addressing one of the biggest sore spots at the old KYOVA Mall — parking.
Owner Jason Camp confirmed Wednesday paving on a large swath of the parking lot was set to begin Thursday, with paving between Malibu Jack’s and the cinema to be completed while the weather is warm enough.
Anyone local to the area knows under previous ownership, the parking lot at what’s now Camp Landing deteriorated to the point it looked more like the surface of the moon than a parking lot.
“It was a stigma at that property and a big part of the black cloud that was hanging over the KYOVA Mall,” Camp said. “It was always a part of the plans to fix it.”
Eric Chaney, the Boyd County Judge-Executive, said he can’t be happier with the progress being made at Camp Landing.
“It’s impossible for me not to smile every time I drive past there and see fresh paint on that building and all the new life being breathed into it,” he said. “Now with the blacktop coming in, that’s another breath of fresh air.”
With Malibu Jack’s set to open before Christmas — Camp said they were testing the rollercoaster Tuesday and putting the finishing touches on miniature golf — Camp said it was time to pave where the two operational attractions are located.
“We’re hoping to see that open at the tail end of next week,” Camp said. “When they open, it might need some tweaks, but having a 90% finished Malibu Jack’s is a heck of lot more for families to enjoy in this county than what they had previously.”
Chaney said the opening of Malibu Jack’s is “the icing on the cake” for developments at Camp Landing.
Other areas, such as the future convention center and the farmers market, will remain unpaved until construction is complete, according to Camp.
At the Cinema at Camp Landing, nine out of 10 theaters are now open and ready for the Christmas blockbusters, such as the new installments in the Spiderman and Matrix series, according to Camp.
The 10th theater is still under renovation, with a new screen and a new sound system in the works, according to Camp.
“The businesses just compound on one another,” Camp said. “You can take your family to Malibu Jack’s, check out the Art Walk and catch a movie. It’s really starting to take shape.”
Speaking of the Art Walk, Camp said six more installations will be added to it come the New Year. Also looking past Jan. 1, 2022, Camp said Smokin J’s relocation to the former site of Callihan’s should take shape within the first quarter, with the cooperation of the freight system.
“Right now, our kitchen equipment is sitting on a barge off the coast of California,” Camp said. “We’ve got our permitting and we’re making changes to the façade, such as bricking in the outdoor patio. We’re making changes to it, so within seven days of receiving the equipment we can be open to serve the public.”
Camp said he’s hopeful he’ll be able to share more major announcements in the early part of 2022.
On the county end of things — remember, the convention center and the farmers market are county-owned properties — Chaney said plans have been finalized for both properties.
“We’re beyond excited,” Chaney said. “We have the Sears building completely gutted and have the budget lined out for renovation.”
Chaney said next week he will take The Daily Independent through the Sears building to show off the progress and the plans for the next steps.
