Amy Dean, of King’s Daughters Medical Center, said the hospital is using the recently purchased Pavilion to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
“Where it is such a larger space with more convenient parking, we are transitioning the vaccines up there,” Dean said. “But I’m not sure when we will be transitioning everyone who is moving up there. The last I heard was around late spring.”
Dean said the hospital will be administering vaccines for a while, due to amount of vaccines they receive being limited at the moment, a situation shared throughout the state.
“Right now we are vaccinating 70-plus, health care workers and people in education. And we are doing about 1,000 per day. When it opens up to the rest of the population, we are expecting to be processing vaccinations out of the pavilion for at least a couple of months,” Dean said.
Residents are encouraged to register when their group is available through the hospital’s MyChart system, Dean said.
“It’s easier that way because MyChart already has all of your information so it’s a more streamlined process,” she said. Those who do not have a MyChart profile can register by calling the hospital.
“Right now we are focusing on the second doses,” Dean said. More residents will be scheduled for their first doses as they become available.
“We are administering the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine, with the second dose being administered 28 days later,” Dean said, explaining the process. “People who get vaccinated through our clinic get an automatic appointment for their second dose. The second appointments cannot be changed. Usually, they will get a MyChart message/text message on the day they receive their first dose with their follow-up appointment. They will also receive an automated call/text message 48 hours before their appointment.”
The hospital is not responsible for when a new category of vaccine availability is opened up.
“The state is the one who is determining who is eligible to be vaccinated, and we are unsure when it will be opened up to the next category,” Dean said. “People can register online to receive notification when they are eligible for vaccination. The link is govstatus.egov.com/kentucky-vaccine-survey. This link is not to sign up for a vaccine, but to check to see if it’s your turn to be vaccinated yet.
“We strongly encourage everyone to sign up for MyChart,” Dean added. “And if they aren’t tech-savvy, we recommend that they ask a relative or family member (such as adult child/grandchild) to assist them in setting up MyChart and handling scheduling on their behalf. This is really the most efficient way for them to get scheduled for an appointment time. If they need further assistance, they can call our COVID hotline at (606) 408-COVD (2683).”