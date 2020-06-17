ASHLAND The motions are in and now it’s up to U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning to decide whether or not former King’s Daughter Medical Center doctor Richard E. Paulus will stand a new trial.
The defense filed its reply to the U.S. government’s argument that Paulus should stand a new trial, doubling down on the assertion that another go in front of a jury could violate his double jeopardy rights.
Since the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Paulus’ conviction in March, government and defense attorneys have argued back and forth over whether or not the doctor should have a new trial.
Paulus was convicted in 2016 by jury of committing health care fraud, but Judge Bunning overturned the conviction through a post-trial acquittal. The U.S. government appealed the case and the Sixth Court of Appeals reinstated the verdict.
In 2019, Paulus began serving a five-year bid on the fraud convictions — he was accused of performing unnecessary stents — but filed an appeal to the Sixth Circuit on the grounds that federal prosecutors withheld information that could’ve exonerated him. The appeals court reversed itself in light of the new evidence.
But what does that mean?
Paulus’ defenses attorneys have argued that the appeals court’s reversal amounts to a post-trial acquittal, which would mean if he was tried again, his constitutional rights would be violated. The government’s position is that the slate is wiped clean, but the doctor still stands under indictment — essentially resetting the clock to back to before the trial.
In the latest filing, the defense came out swinging, contending a second trial would “reward the government’s misconduct.”
As with its prior motion to dismiss the charges filed in early May, defense attorneys argued that had the appeals court heard the new evidence — a letter from KDMC which reflected numbers showing the amount of unnecessary stent procedures was much lower than what the government charged — the court would’ve kept the post-trial acquittal.
While the government has argued that Paulus’ second appeal can be remedied with a second trial, the defense states that the decision cannot be viewed in isolation, but in connection with the first appeal.
“While the government temporarily prolonged the issue by virtue of its ethical and constitutional violations, the reinstated jury verdict in Paulus I ultimately was vacated by Paulus II, which triggered the double jeopardy prohibition against a second trial,” the motion states.
Defense attorneys argued that the government has little wiggle room in seeking a new trial following an acquittal. Citing case law, the attorneys stated the government can appeal if the reversal of the acquittal does not trigger a new trial.
“The government was permitted to appeal this Court’s post-jury verdict judgment of acquittal for the limited purpose of seeking to have the guilty verdict reinstated,” the motion states.
“The Sixth Circuit ‘unequivocally’ could not have sent the case back for a second trial, regardless of whether it thought this Court’s reasoning in granting the acquittal was ‘egregiously erroneous,’” the motion further stated.
The federal court docket does not reflect when Bunning may render his ruling.
