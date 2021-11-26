ASHLAND The prolonged legal ordeal of Dr. Richard Paulus may find its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
That’s because the doctor’s lawyers filed an appeal Nov. 15, arguing the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals erred in August when it ruled that the remedy to Paulus’ Brady violations was a new trial, not a reinstatement of the post-trial acquittal handed down by Judge David L. Bunning in 2016.
Federal prosecutors have until Dec. 20 to file a reply in the case. Paulus has merely filed a “writ of certiorari” which is legalese for asking the court to take a gander at his case.
That writ doesn’t mean the highest court in the land will necessarily do so — after all, the court gets hundreds of writs every year and declines to hear many cases.
Paulus, a former cardiologist at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center, was indicted in 2015 on a host charges accusing him of health care fraud. Federal prosecutors have argued Paulus performed unnecessary stents on patients in order to defraud Medicare and Medicaid.
So far, his case has seen three appeals since a jury convicted him following a seven-week trial in the Eastern District of Kentucky in 2016. Based on the evidence, Bunning granted Paulus a post-trial acquittal, which the government could legally challenge to have the original guilty verdict reinstated.
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the government and the case went on to sentencing. However, prior to sentencing it was revealed the government, on the orders of the judge, had withheld key evidence that may have proved Paulus had incorrectly performed the stents at a much lower rate than argued by the government.
That evidence was suppressed by KDMC lawyers — and has itself become another source of legal contention between the government and the hospital.
When the case went to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals again, the judges ruled there had been a Brady violation — meaning possible exonerating evidence had been withheld by the government — and set aside Paulus’ conviction in February 2020.
Later that year, Paulus appealed again, on the grounds that a new trial would violate his right to avoid double jeopardy, on the grounds that his post-trial acquittal made it so he could not be tried again. The Sixth Circuit Court didn’t buy the argument, stating the first appeal and the second appeal (where the new evidence came to light) weren’t mutually exclusive.
The court also stated it didn’t really have the jurisdiction to decide whether or not U.S. Attorneys committed what Paulus’ lawyers have deemed “a fraud upon the court.”
Which brings Paulus’ case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Lawyers for the doctor are asking the nation’s highest court to settle two legal questions pertaining to Paulus’ case:
A. Did the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals mess up when it said it didn’t have the legal jurisdiction to rule whether the government committed a “fraud upon the court” when it did not disclose the possible exculpatory evidence in the first appeal?
B. When the government commits a fraud upon the court in order to get a post-trial acquittal reversed and an original jury verdict reinstated, if that jury verdict is later set aside does the case get a reset like nothing ever happened or does the defendant stand acquitted and therefore can’t be tried twice?
In the 81-page legal brief — which includes the third appeal opinion in its entirety — the lawyers argue federal law is very unclear on how fraud upon the court is handled in a criminal context. In civil court, federal trial rules have codified that if a party wins through breaking the rules, the judge can overturn their verdict based on the misconduct. However, only a couple circuits — the Sixth Circuit among them — recognize post-trial remedies for discovered legal misconduct.
In one case cited in the Sixth Circuit, the lawyers pointed out that the defendant had secured a lighter sentence through misstatements to the court. The Sixth Circuit ruled the judge could re-sentence the defendant to a higher sentence without threatening his double jeopardy rights.
However, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a similar case that the original sentence should stand, finding the district court doesn’t have the power to retroactively sentence a defendant because a fraud upon the court was committed.
The Paulus appeal is asking the U.S Supreme Court to clear up this discrepancy once and for all.
When the Sixth Circuit ruled the best way to remedy the Brady situation was with a reset and a new trial, it stated Bunning had set aside Paulus’ conviction after his 2016 trial. Paulus lawyers are arguing that’s not the case — he was given an acquittal. The legal reasoning behind the reset, according to the lawyers, is that the first appeal (where the conviction was reinstated) may not had have been different had the court heard the exculpatory evidence.
Paulus attorneys have argued that point is disingenuous, considering it was based on that evidence withholding that his conviction was vacated and the case was sent back to district court.
In wrapping up their argument to be heard before the Supreme Court, Paulus attorneys stated the case has implications for all federal defendants moving forward.
“This case presents important questions about how criminal defendants can secure relief when prosecutors employ unfair tactics to obtain a conviction,” the lawyers wrote. “One of the existing mechanisms to protect against government overreach in criminal cases may be, of course, the Double Jeopardy Clause. Another is the courts’ equitable power to remedy a fraud upon the court. As it stands, the Sixth Circuit’s opinion sets a dangerous precedent because it forecloses those avenues of relief on faulty grounds.”
The lawyers continued, “This petition is worthy of attention for that reason and because the gaps in the law leave the courts vulnerable to manipulation. … Federal district courts have repeatedly rebuked prosecutorial gamesmanship. Yet the problem persists. This case, in which the fraud upon the court is clearly recorded in the record, is an ideal vehicle to address this entrenched problem and its corrosive impact on justice.”
