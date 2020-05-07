ASHLAND Attorneys for former King's Daughter Medical Center doctor Richard Paulus have filed a motion to dismiss his charges on grounds of double jeopardy.
Paulus was convicted by jury trial in 2016 of committing health care fraud for allegedly performing unnecessary heart stents in order to charge insurers more money. Following the conviction, a district court judge vacated it, only to have it overturned by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
In January 2019, a letter surfaced from KDMC that showed of the 1,049 stent procedures conducted by Paulus during the time frame of his indictment, 75 of them were flagged as unnecessary. Government witnesses claimed to have reviewed 496 cases and found 146 unnecessary. The letter was placed under seal following a motion by KDMC to have it protected for confidentiality reasons.
After being sentenced to five years in June 2019, Paulus filed an appeal.
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed itself March 5 on grounds that it did not have the letter in its possession. While Paulus was freed from a prison in Beckley, West Virginia, he still remains under indictment.
In a May 5 motion to dismiss, Paulus’ attorneys argued to the district court that retrying the doctor would result in a violation of double jeopardy, the constitutional principle that one cannot be tried for the same crime twice.
The motion states that the district court's determination that the jury conviction could be overturned on grounds of insufficient evidence was correct. It further states that if the letter were not withheld from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, that post-trial acquittal would've stood, therefore the conduct was “fraud upon the court.”
“The Sixth Circuit's defective ruling in Paulus I (the government appeal) did not occur through any fault of its own,” attorneys wrote in the motion. “To the contrary, it was a direct result of the government's misconduct. The government's appeal and the ruling that arose from it should be given no credit by this court because it was procured by fraud.”
On the grounds that the original district court acquittal was fair, the attorneys argue that to continue the charges against Paulus would be a violation of the double jeopardy clause.
“Paulus was correctly granted an acquittal by this court and the government's misconduct robbed him of a fair appellate review of that decision,” attorneys wrote. “The only reasonable conclusion is that the judgment of acquittal must be respected.”
The motion continues, “The double jeopardy clause exists to prevent defendants from being unfairly subjected to long periods of embarrassment, expense ordeal, anxiety and insecurity, as well as enhancement of 'the possibility that even though innocent he may be found guilty.' Allowing a retrial to go forward here would violate that policy in every sense.”
Along with a move to dismiss, Paulus attorneys called for an evidentiary hearing to explore the government's alleged misconduct.
If granted, the hearing would explore why Paulus and the appeals court were not provided the evidence during the first appeal, why the government did not disclose the information to him prior to trial and how prosecutors may have led defense and government appellant attorneys.
According to the motion, the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility has also opened an internal probe into the case following the second appeal.
The federal court docket shows the government has until May 26 to reply to the motion.
