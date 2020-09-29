ASHLAND Dr. Richard Paulus is firing back against the government, asking a federal judge to pause any further exploration into the case until his appeal is heard.
The appeal would be the third one in the case, that has dragged on for five years.
Paulus is the convicted, acquitted, convicted and now vacated former King’s Daughters Medical Center doctor accused of placing unnecessary stents into patients in order to squeeze Medicare and Medicaid for a few more dimes.
Indicted in 2015, convicted in 2016 and now a free man due to a successful appeal in 2020, the doctor is asking the a federal district judge to pump the brakes on continuing the case until the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has determined whether or not a retrial would violate his right against double jeopardy.
Protected by the U.S. Constitution, double jeopardy is when a person stands trial for the same charge twice. If a person is convicted or acquitted, then those charges can’t be brought back against them. However, as U.S. prosecutors have successfully argued, being in a vacated position like Paulus means the case has been reset — he’s getting tried on the original charge, not on the same charge twice.
The judge agreed, hence Paulus’ appeal.
While awaiting the appeal, Paulus has said the U.S. government’s move towards gathering more evidence in the case could jeopardize him further, therefore they need to wait for the latest appeal to be resolved before moving forward, according to the Sept. 24 filing.
Paulus has also argued against the government increasing its request for looking through email correspondence between Paulus and KDMC back in 2013, when the two parties were in a joint defense agreement. Prosecutors have asked for a review of the documents in judge’s chambers, but Paulus is objecting, calling the move a “fishing expedition.”
(606) 326-2653 |