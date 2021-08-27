MOREHEAD Sen. Rand Paul visited the Rajant Corporation in Morehead to tour its facility and speak about its expanding operations.
Paul spoke with Rajant owner Bob Schema and other employees about the technology they have created and their link to Morehead. Paul said Rajant’s location in Morehead is great for Kentucky since many young engineers study at Morehead State University and no longer have to travel to other states to find work.
“I think it’s exciting for Kentucky but also exciting as sort of a symbiotic relationship with Morehead State because you’ve got these young people that are many of them, most of them Kentuckians that are smart engineers being hired at a tech company and it’s right here,” said Paul.
Schema agreed with Dr. Paul’s view on the connection between Rajant and Morehead State, and said being able to hire recent graduates to allow them to stay close to family is one of the best things about their location.
“We’re very family-oriented and one of the things I noticed when I came down here in 2016 was the intense relationship, multi-generational relationship here and the impact that allowing young folks with engineering to stay here, what (impact) that’s had on families has been one of the nicest parts of being able to have jobs here,” said Schema.
Paul discussed the benefits of having communications companies like Rajant within the United States as opposed to outsourcing to countries like China or Taiwan, and said he would like to see more technology made within the country.
“I’ve been talking to my staff for a couple months now trying to figure out what kind of legislation we could do with chips and pharmaceuticals and/or more, maybe even a broader array of things and try to get those things done in our country,” said Paul.