ASHLAND Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) stopped by the Ashland Police Department Tuesday morning to meet with local law enforcement in a leg of a cross-state tour.
Paul said he wanted to meet with police officials in order to lend his support in the face of the movement to “defund the police,” as well as to listen to concerns from the everyday beat cops working the streets of northeastern Kentucky.
In his tour of the state, Paul met with leaders and law enforcement in Frankfort, Lexington, Inez, Grayson, Louisa and Jackson, among other places.
Following the closed-door meeting with law enforcement around northeastern Kentucky, Paul said he wanted to show his support and criticized moves to have police replaced by social workers.
“I think social workers are important and necessary, but I don’t think they should be the ones responding to a violent situation,” he said. “We need our police to protect our communities.”
Paul pointed to recent violence against police officers, such as the shooting of Lexington Metro Officer Junior Pauleus on Feb. 5. He survived after being shot in the back thanks to his bulletproof vest. It is an indication that police work has gotten more dangerous and tougher for the men and women in blue, Paul said.
“We need our officers; we go to church with them and they live in our communities,” Paul said. “One thing I’ve been hearing is that there’s not enough people filling the ranks of vacancies these days.”
The movement to defund the police was born out of the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 — proponents argue that many functions of policing, such as dealing with mental health crises, could fall better on social workers rather than officers.
Eugene, Oregon, instituted a program in 1989 to send social workers out in tandem with police for non-violent mental health crises situations — as of 2021, the social workers have responded to 20% of police calls.
Police Chief Chris Skinner told WBUR Boston in 2021 that the program has deescalated many situations that could've gotten out of hand with police presence.
Paul said a problem he heard brought up by local law enforcement Tuesday was drug addiction and violent crime. He said of concern was the release of many convicts in 2020 during the dark days of COVID.
“Just because they got released doesn't mean they stopped being criminals,” Paul said. “I think there are people who can be treated and rehabilitated from their drug addictions, but there are people who are too violent and must be kept locked away from society.”
Paul said while many of the concerns shared by local law enforcement have to be addressed on the state level — such as the classification of violent vs non-violent crimes and parole rules — he could lend his assistance in making sure officers are heard in Frankfort.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said the visit from the junior senator was great, calling Paul “a cheerleader for the police.”
He said the senator listened closely to concerns raised by law enforcement.
“I asked him about ghost guns (guns made without serial numbers) and he didn’t have much on it, but he did respond positively that if it becomes a problem, he’ll make sure we’re heard,” Woods said. “He’s always been good about listening to our concerns.”
Woods recalled one time when Paul — who has called on limiting the transfer of military equipment to police — sat down with the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association and heard concerns from local police about the stance.
“We talked about it and agreed most local departments don’t need APCs (armored personnel carriers), but he did agree that we needed body armor that could come from military surplus,” Woods said.
