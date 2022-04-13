GRAYSON Sen. Rand Paul visited Kentucky Christian University to speak with community leaders on issues including politics, public health and inflation.
One of the main points of Paul’s speech included the inability of individuals to make their own decisions on health care involving the COVID-19 pandemic due to various mandates made by the government.
“The bottom line is health care is an individual decision. You should make your own decision on it,” said Paul. “Frankly, there probably were times when this was rip-roaring and there was no vaccine that maybe you shouldn’t go to church if you’re 80 years old or you’re ill, but it’s not your government’s choice to tell you that. You can ask your doctor. You can read about it in the newspaper. You make the decision.”
Paul expressed distrust in the use of masks to prevent infection from COVID-19. He said the infection rates in states with strict mandates were no different than states with no mandates at all. He also stated that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s proposed mandates have not helped the people of America to stay healthy.
“If he were a family doctor in Peoria, he’d only harm the people dumb enough to go see him, but he’s harming everyone because he’s passing these edicts that everybody has to do what he says,” said Paul about Dr. Fauci. “When this first came out, he said steroids wouldn’t work. Every patient in America now takes steroids when they’re in the ICU.”
Inflation was also a major topic for Paul following the rise in gas prices and the cost of food. He pointed out that gas and other purchases are not getting more valuable, but the value of the dollar has lowered.
“The honest truth of this is the prices aren’t going up. Things aren’t more valuable. The value of your dollar is shrinking, so it takes more dollars to buy the same amount of things. Why? Because we’ve borrowed $6 trillion in the space of the last two years,” he said.
Paul said government spending is the reason for the drop in value of the dollar due to the amount of money borrowed without plans of how to bounce back.
“The moral of this story is you can not borrow money without limits. You can not borrow money without repercussions. You can’t borrow $6 trillion in two years and expect it won’t do anything to the value of the dollar,” said Paul.
Paul ended his speech by honoring a law enforcement officer in Frankfort who was shot six times while on duty and spoke against defunding the police.
Asked Paul: “How many people are going to want to protect us if we are not honoring the police who protect us and we are not defending and appreciating what a job they do for us?”