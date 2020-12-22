U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced the Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act on Thursday.
The act would give local broadcasters and newspapers relief from outdated government restrictions that are currently threatening their ability to succeed in an evolving media environment, according to a press release from Dr. Paul’s office.
“With the rise of social media and an ever-changing media landscape, it is imperative that our local newspapers and broadcasters are given the freedom to adapt,” Paul said. “(The act) gets government out of the way and frees broadcast media from the chains that restrict their ability to better serve their customers.”
The act would exempt newspapers from federal antitrust laws, allowing them to compete with and negotiate with national tech companies.
Local broadcast companies could merge without government interference if this legislation passes.
The bill would eliminate the local and national caps on radio and television ownership.
Visit paul.senate.gov to read the entire bill or for more information about Paul.