ASHLAND Clayton and Jennifer Patton are proud of the history — and the fruit — their persimmon tree bears.
The couple's beloved tree stands just a few feet from their house on New Buckley Road, dropping the fruits eaten by the Pattons as well as local wildlife.
"I like to think about the history of the tree," she said, gazing up at branches she said often support possums and raccoons who dine on the delicacy. "Who has eaten off this tree before us?"
Patton, 65, has lived there most of his life and remembers eating persimmons when he was a child.
At least 64 inches in circumference and perhaps 80 feet tall, the tree — which she estimates could be 100 years old — might be the tallest in the state, Mrs. Patton thinks; persimmon trees usually grow to only 20 or 30 feet.
To find out if their tree really is the biggest persimmon tree in the state, the Pattons will need to visit the Kentucky Division of Forestry web page to view Kentucky's Champion Trees, which lists the recorded largest tree of each species in Kentucky, and directions for submitted a tree for consideration.
While not every species that grows in the state is represented, the common persimmon, or diospyros virginiana, is. As of Jan. 31, 2022, the largest can be found on private property in Daviess County and reaches 71 feet tall and is 77 inches around.
The website shows residents how to measure a tree and offers the paperwork needed for submission to the department to determine if the tree is a champion.
Governments have been keeping track of such information since 1940, when the American Forests organization began searching for the largest tree of each species in the country. Now called the National Registry of Big Trees, the list covers more than 870 species. Kentucky contributes 11 champions or co-champions to the list.
In 1968, Kentucky's Division of Forestry began its own list of champion trees in the state. The makeup of the list changes, not only because of trees dying or new champions being named, but because of new species being added; the list is dictated by species named in "Trees and Shrubs of Kentucky" by Mary E. Wharton and Roger W. Barbour.
There already are some state champs nearby:
• Private property in Boyd County is home to the largest black oak tree, which measures 232.5 inches in circumference.
• Two champions live on private property in Greenup County: a shellbark hickory that's 163 inches in circumference and 120 feet tall and an eastern redcedar that's 152 inches around and 67 feet tall.
• Carter County's champion red mulberry is 144 inches around and 64 feet tall on private property. The biggest mountain maple in the state can be seen at Cascade Caverns State Nature Preserve at Carter Caves at just 4 inches in circumference and 15 feet in height. Both are small-breed trees.
• In Johnson County, Paintsville's Wildlife Management Area is home to the champion oak chestnut, which measures 204 inches around and 85 feet tall.
• Two champs are in Pike County: The biggest butternut, 75 feet tall and 197 inches around, is at Faith Baptist Church; along the Kentucky Department of Highways right of way dwells a winged sumac that's 18 inches in circumference and 46 feet tall.
• A pitch pine on private property in Magoffin County is the largest of its species in the state at 164 inches around and 87 inches tall.
The Pattons' persimmon tree has endured three ice storms and shows some signs in its top that's curled over. Mrs. Patton said by eyeballing it, they can't be sure how tall it is, but they believe it's close to the record-holding 71-footer in Daviess County; they said they plan to submit their tree's information to the division of forestry to find out. Regardless, the history of the tree grows.
