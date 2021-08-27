ASHLAND Pathways will be hosting a candlelight vigil to remember the lives lost to overdose on Aug. 31.
The vigil is a part of National Overdose Awareness Day, which is an international remembrance to raise awareness for overdoses and reduce the stigma surrounding those types of deaths. It is also for friends and families of those lost to overdose to remember their loved ones.
The event will be Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. at 201 22nd Street in Ashland.
In addition to lighting candles, Pathways staff will also be distributing Narcan Nasal Spray, which are used to revive overdose victims.
For more information on the event, contact Brittany Harrington, a Pathways Peer Support Specialist, at (606) 329-8588 ext. 4138.