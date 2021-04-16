ASHLAND Pathways, Inc. has named Jennifer J. Willis, RN, PMH-BC its Chief Executive Officer, the mental health center announced on Friday.
Kevin Harrison, Pathways’ board chair, announced the appointment to the staff on Thursday. The executive committee then acknowledged the move on Friday.
“The board unanimously extended a vote of confidence in Ms. Willis,” Harrison said. “We believe she will continue to be pivotal in helping Pathways’ staff meet the challenges of an ever-changing behavioral health landscape. The board looks forward to working with her and the executive team.”
Willis had served as the Pathways interim CEO since March 2020. Over the past year, she has led the work force and executive team through a challenging and difficult year, Pathways stated in its news release.
Willis worked diligently to make sure staff and consumers were safe and well-informed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Willis was instrumental in opening the Crisis and Residential Recovery Unit West, a critical crisis and residential recovery service in Montgomery County — one of 10 counties Pathways serves — according to the news release. She provided leadership for the widespread launch of telehealth services, which were funded by a grant from United Healthcare.
Willis helped Pathways secure $750,000 in grants to help launch Pathways To Go — a mobile behavioral health clinic — as well as gather additional funding for sustaining A Mother’s Journey and collect funding to initiate Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic efforts in Boyd County.
Willis joined Pathways in 1999. She previously served as a psychiatric nurse/outpatient therapist, Greenup County Coordinator, director of nursing and medical services, and chief clinical officer.
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead Pathways,” Willis said. “I look forward to working with each Pathways team member and the board to meet the challenges of navigating the (CCBHC) process and leading strategic efforts to respond to post-pandemic mental health challenges.”
Pathways serves Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties. Visit pathways-ky.org for more information.