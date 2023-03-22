ASHLAND The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company announced companies that made the 19th Annual Best Placed to Work in Kentucky award list.
Pathways, Inc., a Community Mental Health Center and Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic serving 10 counties in northeast Kentucky, is one of 25 companies in the 2023 Best Places to Work in the large-sized employer category (those employing 500-plus employees). According to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, “This achievement confirms Pathways is indeed an employer of choice.”
“Pathways is honored to have achieved this prestigious award,” said Jennifer Willis, RN, PMH-BC, Pathways’ Chief Executive Officer. “We continually strive to create a welcoming and inclusive work environment, provide our staff with the best benefits possible, and recognize and celebrate their achievements. We have worked hard to make positive changes at Pathways to become an employer of choice and it is humbling to see our employees affirm that we have created a positive work environment worthy of this honor.”
The selection process for Best Place to Work competition is based on an assessment of a company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal, randomized internal employee survey. Pathways’ executive team will attend a Best Places to Work in Kentucky Awards Dinner on Thursday, June 8, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington to receive its award and ranking.
Pathways serves Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties with a comprehensive array of quality behavioral health services and offers 24/7 Help Line services by calling 1-800-562- 8909 or 1-606-324-1141.