MOREHEAD Jeremy Halstead does missions on two wheels.
The lead pastor at First Church of God recently completed a ride with Ends of the Earth Cycling, a bicycling community in Florida that combines cycling with doing good for others.
The ride, called Indiana Wagon Wheel, aimed to raise funds for Youth Life Bolivia. The three-day ride began Sept. 25 at Clear Creek Christian Church in Bloomington with 20 other riders.
Halstead first rode with Ends in 2014 to raise money for youth workers in Taiwan who were mnistering to children and teens working in the sex-slave industry.
“Justin Hanneken, the executive director of Ends Cycling, and I did our Masters program together at Huntington University. A few years after graduation he brought a tour to Ohio, where I was serving as a youth pastor," Halstead said. "A mutual friend of ours volunteered me to ride the five-day, 300-mile tour. After discussing it with my wife, I bought a bike and began training.”
Half of Bolivia’s population is younger than 29, with suicide being the second most common cause of death in the age group. Young Life was begun to address some of the issues that might be contributors by offering clubs and camps.
Halstead said he met others in the cycling program and do one-day rides to local charities.
"Prior to coming on this ride, I pedaled 2,100 miles this season, which seems like a lot of miles," Halstead said. "Some of my Ends teammates have pedaled 5,000-plus miles this season. But for me, this is a huge number, and the most I have ever logged in one season."
The rides aren’t about competing with other rides, he said. They are about service.
"I believe that life is about sacrifice, and that life is best lived when you give it away," Halstead said. "For me to train and ride to benefit others is humbling, and, for me, a necessary part of my Christian life."
For more about Ends Cycling, visit endscycling.com.