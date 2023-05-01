ASHLAND In the most anticipated ribbon cutting in the greater Ashland area since the return of the Golden Corral, many gathered Monday morning at the Ashland Town Center to witness the grand opening of the Olive Garden.
Perhaps the only thing that could ever usurp this peak in chain-restaurant fine dining would be a Cracker Barrel in Boyd County.
"This is probably the biggest thing to happen in Ashland since I've become mayor," Matt Perkins said. "I hope you have endless breadsticks, because you'll have countless customers."
At Monday's ribbon cutting, kitchen and wait staff gathered to count down as general manager Anthony Gillispie wielded the giant pair of scissors provided by the Ashland Alliance.
"This is a super special day and it's exciting to finally open," Gillispie said after the ceremony. "We've had a lot of really great practice over the weekend and we're happy to be here for Ashland."
Halee Holbert and Maeghan Cartmill, both from Ashland Credit Union, said they were really excited to see an Olive Garden come to Ashland, stating they had driven out to Barboursville in the past to eat endless breadsticks and chicken alfredo.
"There's really nothing bad here that the serve," Holbert said.
Inside the restaurant, Commissioner Marty Gute was enjoying a fried mozzarella appetizer along with Mayor Perkins. Gute said he was right on the heels of the staff as they entered the building, being one of the first patrons through the door.
He said the restaurant would definitely become a part of his rotation moving forward.
"I think the real problem Marty is going to have is getting it in time to make it to the commission meetings at noon," Perkins said.
"I'll have to get my Tim Horton's coffee first before I come here," Gute said.
Perkins said over the last 15 years, Olive Garden has been the No. 1 requested restaurant to come to Ashland by its citizens. But it's not just about food — with 150 people employed at the restaurant, Perkins said it will have an impact on the local economy.
"The most important thing is, this gets money into local people's pockets," Perkins said. "People want good jobs and the Olive Garden provides that. People want good food and the Olive Garden provides that. I raise my glass to Olive Garden."
Olive Garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is at 500 Winchester Avenue, Suite 620, in Ashland — on the north side of the mall.
