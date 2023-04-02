OWINGSVILLE The I-64 Motorplex is preparing for a new season of racing.
The 2023 racing season will begin in April at the Owingsville drag racing track. Owner Tim Baldridge is already getting ready with an award banquet for last year’s racers and switching over to the World Drag Racing Alliance.
“There is a lot of work. A lot of people think you come in, open the gate and get started. I’m here four and five days a week doing something. Here it is February and I’m already here doing stuff to get ready for April,” said Baldridge, who has owned the Motorplex for 10 years.
Baldridge opened the Motorplex, a 1/8 mile strip just off of I-64 in Owingsville, due to his own interest in racing that began at a young age. He has been racing cars for 42 years and still races at other tracks when he isn’t busy working at his own.
“Since I was a kid, it’s been cars, cars, cars. That’s all I’ve ever done. I tried fishing. That didn’t pan out. I tried traveling and gambling. That didn’t pan out. I kept coming back to cars,” he said.
The track serves racers ages six and older and has an average Saturday crowd of anywhere from 80 to 100 people participating in the sport. There are four different classes of racers, with one being for children ages six to 16 and three for those 16 and up.
Baldridge said children who began racing in the junior division are some of the most impressive racers the I-64 Motorplex has to offer since they were given years of experience before moving into larger cars. Many older racers were not given the chance to begin racing at a young age before the junior class was created.
“A lot of the younger kids that are stepping out of the juniors into the bigger cars, they’ve really got the advantage because they start the juniors at six to seven years old and get to practice all the way up to 16,” Baldridge said. “When we started, we didn’t have that. I think the kids that are coming out of the juniors into the big cars really have the advantage because they’re seasoned. They really know what goes on. They’re so much smarter. They’re brilliant compared to what us old timers are.”
Along with having a large age range for the participants, racers also travel from different areas of the country to race at the I-64 Motorplex. Baldridge said the furthest someone has traveled to race at the track was a family who made a three-day drive from Alaska.
“They will fly here, someone here will loan them a car, and they’ll race here. I think to drive it, I think it took three days, and they drove it a couple times. It was a little girl in the junior dragster,” he said.
One upcoming change to the track will be the switch from the International Hot Rod Association to the World Drag Racing Alliance, a new group that partners with race tracks to sanction their competitions, whose mission statement is “to provide value as a sanctioning body to racers and facilities through process modernization, unparalleled service and value-driven partnerships.”
“I think it’s gonna be big because all these guys, they’re very seasoned. They’ve done this their whole lives and that is their living,” said Baldridge about the WDRA.
Racers from the 2022 season were acknowledged at an award banquet at the Boyd County Community Building on Feb. 26. Awards including trophies, cash prizes and shirts were given not only to the top racers but to all who participated.
While the last few years have shown new challenges to many businesses and people, Baldridge said rising gas prices have been a big concern for the Motorplex that, along with the inflation of other costs, has significantly lowered its profit margin.
“It liked to killed me. and then, after the pandemic and after the election, fuel skyrocketed. Fuel prices have hurt us bad. Everything you do, the food for the concession stand, the sodas, everything is unreal. It’s cut the profit margin down to the negative,” he said.
Despite the difficulties, Baldridge’s love for racing keeps the Motorplex going.
“The good thing about it is, I’m not doing this for a living. It’s a hobby,” he said. “It doesn’t have to make money. As long as it pays for itself, I’m good.”
For anyone who has an interest in getting involved in drag racing, Baldridge said his best advice was to not go in too deep financially to start out. Drag racing can prove to be an expensive hobby after factoring in a car, gas, racing fees, and general upkeep, but it is possible to stay in a budget.
“Don’t get in over your head financially,” said Baldridge. “It’s very, very easy to do. Very. Sit down and do your budget before you start and make sure you know what you’re doing. It’s very easy to get in really deep and you’re not prepared for it, so start out really economically.”
He also said any new racer should find someone more experienced to look to for advice while learning the ins and outs of racing. All people have their own ways to approach a race, and finding someone to look to for tips decreases the chance of a new racer getting lost in the differing opinions.
“Anybody who’s into this who knows me knows that I’ve been in this for a long time. When you decide to start doing it, pick you a person to follow for advice, because on every corner, everyone has a different opinion,” said Baldridge. “Pick you one person. Stick with them. Right or wrong, follow it through, because if you take advice from everybody, you’ll be chasing your tail.”