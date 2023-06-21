SUMMIT Ashland KY Pride and the Kentucky People’s Union will conduct an event called “Pass The Mic” today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m. at the Midland Branch of the Boyd County Library on U.S. 60. The public is invited.
Desiré Layne, of Ashland KY Pride, said the purpose is for parents, students, teachers and concerned community members to express their concerns regarding the recently passed Senate Bill 150.
According to Layne, “this bill will put children in danger by forcing them into the wrong bathrooms and locker rooms, outing them to their potentially unsupportive parents, and denying them essential medical care that they need and deserve.
“We have learned that though this bill can do a lot of harm,” Layne continued, “you and other school board members have the ability to change and adapt aspects of this bill to make it less harmful and impactful to the children in your schools.”
