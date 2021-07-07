ASHLAND The Ashland Area YMCA is preparing for an eventful weekend — and it happens to be the first of its kind.
First up is “Friends & Food,” a member appreciation event on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will feature social time and hot dogs.
The Y’s inaugural “Block Party” is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The YMCA will issue free guest passes for the day. Giveaways will include memberships, program fees and YMCA merchandise.
According to Executive Director Scott Campbell, there will be an open house.
Vendors, food trucks, class demos, a dance party, inflatables, KDMC health screenings, chair massages, a job fair and other activities are on tap for the weekend.
Antoine Cabarrus, aka AC, will provide a mini concert. The hip-hop artist from South Point is a YMCA member and one of Campbell’s best friends. Cabarrus played football at Marshall.
“He’s really good. I think people will enjoy it,” Campbell said.
Campbell said this Saturday’s event has a lot to do with diversity.
“The YMCA is about bringing people from different backgrounds to common grounds,” Campbell said. “I’ve made a lot of friends over the years, from different nationalities, different races; I wouldn’t have had the opportunity without the Y.”
Campbell said the block party will supply a “safe environment to be together and check out our facility.”
The pandemic-induced shutdown caused membership to decline over the past year. By June 11, 2021, many mandates were lifted. Campbell said his staff noticed an increase in membership in April, May and June.
“If we can gain more memberships, great, but we just wanted to create a good, community event,” Campbell said.