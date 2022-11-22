ASHLAND Four men seeking local office in this election cycle spent nearly $250,000 combined.
Two won, but two lost — it appeared isn't wasn't money that determined the race, but party.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Elect Bobby Hall, a Democrat-turned-Republican, amassed a war chest that caught state attention — according to the latest figures (the final numbers aren't available until December), he raised $82,285 in the primary cycle and another $33,576.99 in the general cycle (about $21,500 of that amount was carried over from the primary).
Roughly $70,000 of that cash came from one fundraiser in July 2021.
"I heard from across the state that they never saw anything like it," he said.
Hall said he was "very blessed and humbled" to see the outpouring of support.
"The way I looked at it, my wife and I have been good to people our entire lives," he said. "So I think we saw that come back to us. People wanted me as a judge-executive and they chose to invest in me."
On the other hand, his opponent, Tom Clay, raised about $17,000 for the race.
Most of the cash from Hall's campaign came from local business owners, lawyers and private citizens. Hall said all that money won't change how he serves the community as a whole.
"I don't believe when somebody invests in your campaign, they're looking for a favor," he said. "That support from the business community shows that the vision for Greenup County I have is one that will help grow the entire county. It's about creating an atmosphere to bring businesses here."
In the Greenup County Attorney race, Republican Matthew Warnock unseated long-serving Democrat Mike Wilson — raising nearly four times as much as Wilson, who entirely self-funded his campaign.
Like Hall, Warnock conducted a fundraiser in November 2021, where he raised $33,324.
"I think raising that money was very important because it showed there was many people who wanted to invest in the campaign," he said. "I was flattered beyond belief. But I think it was that these people were not only investing their money, but their time and energy as well."
Like Hall, Warnock said he didn't believe that money could influence him in his new job.
"As the Greenup County Attorney, it's simple — the law is the law, there's statutes and ordinances to follow and that doesn't matter who made a contribution to me," Warnock said.
Looking at the numbers, it's hard to say whether the money is what led to wide-margin victories in both men's races or the shift of Greenup County from Blue to Red over the last few years.
In the Hall/Clay race, Hall won by more than 5,000 votes, while in the Warnock/Wilson race, Warnock won by about 3,600 votes.
Straight-ticket voting in Greenup County showed 3,707 cast for the GOP and 1,183 cast for the Democrats. Even tossing those straight-ticket votes, Hall still thumps Clay by 2,700 votes, while Warnock still wins over Wilson with 1,000 votes.
When asked whether or not they needed to raise so much money considering how favored the Republicans were heading into the 2022 mid-terms in this year, Hall said it would be hard to say while Warnock said he needed to push to the end against such a well-entrenched incumbent.
Hall said his community involvement over the years kind of pumped the primer for his run for judge-executive.
"If you look around the county, there's plenty of ball fields with a sign with my name on it; I always make it a point to buy from the county fair," he said. "So it's hard to say if I had raised only half the money how things would've turned out, because that's another factor."
Warnock said he didn't pay much mind to the odds for Republicans throughout the county.
"I didn't really focus on that, I just ran my race," he said. "When you're running against somebody who has been in office since 1990, you have to push to the very end."
Over in Boyd County, Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods raised about $39,000, with around $32,500 his own money. County Attorney candidate Pat Hedrick raised about $80,000 between the general and the primary, with around $45,000 to $50,000 coming out of his own pocket.
Both Democrats outspent their Republican opponents by a country mile — Jamie Reihs in the sheriff's race raised only about $8,600 during the primary cycle and Curtis Dotson in the county attorney race raised about $22,000.
Like in Greenup County, the straight-ticket vote pulled through again, with 3,800 votes for the Republicans and 1,879 for the Democrats.
Woods said he never had a chance.
"I could've spent $200,000 on that race and I still would've lost," he said. "The stance is, the more money you spend, the better your campaign is. It's a matter of timing, but this time, it just wasn't in favor of the Democrats."
Woods said in his race in particular, he didn't get out and work it like he did in 2014, where he "knocked on every door and talked to everyone I could."
"I had my loss last year (the death of his wife, Peggy) so my heart wasn't really in this time around," he said. "I'll be honest, I only ran because a few people here at the office asked me to and I felt like I owed it to them."
Added Woods: "Jamie ran a better ground game than I did and I admit that. Towards the end there, I figured if Pat Hedrick could pick up some votes from the Republicans, I could ride his coattails across the finish line."
But that didn't happen and Woods said self-funding, rather than fundraising, doesn't matter in a local race.
"I self-funded about $24,000 in the 2014 race," he said. "I can tell, the hardest thing to do in politics is ask someone for $1,000 for your campaign, especially for a sheriff's seat. What do they get out of it? I'm not a legislator, I don't make laws."
Hedrick declined to be interviewed for this report.
While removing the straight-ticket votes from the equation wouldn't have changed anything in the Woods/Reihs race — Reihs would still beat Woods by about 1,500 votes — Hedrick could've eked out a win by about 220 votes over Dotson.
That race was actually the closest of the local races, with 56% to 43% Dotson over Hedrick. The rest of the contested partisan races broke down along lines of 62% to 32% across the board — roughly the spread between the straight-ticket votes as well.
