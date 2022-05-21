Citizens and business owners are working together to revitalize downtown Russell.
Russell’s first monthly block party took place on Saturday, which brought together downtown businesses and citizens not only from Russell but the surrounding areas as well. Many Russell residents hope the chance to socialize will help others see what the city has to offer.
“The whole purpose of this, in addition to creating an environment for people to come down and enjoy a whole day in downtown Russell, it was also to raise money. We’re taking the vendor fees that we are charging and donating it all to Revitalize Russell for city beautification,” said Kristen Matthews, president of the Downtown Business Association.
The block party helped to direct traffic to local brick-and-mortar stores, as well as to vendors and booths that were set up along the sidewalks. One local business, Creative City, used the block party to bring awareness to its opening in the next couple weeks. There will be a planned party service that focuses on children 10 and under.
“We’re very excited. It’s been a dream of ours for a long time,” said owner Paige Minnehan, who will be running Creative City with her husband, Justin. “We’ve been down here for over five years. Watching all this grow, it’s been amazing.”
The block party, along with other events that have begun in Russell, has created a reason for locals to come downtown and see what the city features.
“It’s definitely changing Russell. It already is. The stuff we had for Halloween, there was thousands of people down here and it was a rainy day,” said Diamond Lewis, Russell resident and the owner of Sideburns Stadium Haircuts. “Then we had the Christmas parade and 10,000 people came down, and all the shops were open. Now these shops are here on a beautiful, sunny day, showing their face, showing their product, bringing people downtown, and the only thing it does is generate money for all of us for all the projects we want to do to make our hometown just a little bit better.”
The party had the support of not only Russell businesses but residents of Ashland and surrounding communities. Ms. Kentucky Faith Fountain offered face painting for children and said that by being a part of Russell’s growth, she could already see new businesses opening and various groups getting involved.
“Come and be a part of the growth. That’s what I feel like. I don’t know the word for it, but I think it’s just a good light here. I think it’s bringing people to be like, ‘Oh, this is Russell. This is what it feels like,’” said Fountain.
The next block party is scheduled for July 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.