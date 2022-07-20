ASHLAND Ashland was still a young incorporated city when the first YMCA opened in its downtown.
Just 43 years after the city’s official inception, the Ashland Area YMCA was established in 1897. William McKinley was in the White House, and North America saw its first underground metro that year in the form of the Boston subway.
A staple in the city’s history books, the Ashland Area YMCA will celebrate 125 years on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Executive Director Scott Campbell said the event’s purpose isn’t simply to commemorate its existence.
“My goal is to just bring the community together,” Campbell said. “You don’t have to come in here and work out. It’s just about bringing people here together. I have lots of friends that I wouldn’t have had had it not been for the YMCA.”
The block party will feature food trucks, vendors, face painting, inflatables and giveaways (Y memberships, T-shirts, more). There will be no guest fees or joining fees that day, Campbell said. Open tours are available.
Shelby Lore will provide musical entertainment from 1-3 p.m.
The Ashland Area YMCA has been in its current location on Megan Neyer Way just off of 13th Street since 1972. Prior to that, it was where the Carter Avenue Bob Evans sits.
“To see the history of this organization and the meaning behind it, it’s amazing,” Campbell said. “Words can’t express what it means to me who is fortunate enough to be the CEO here.”
From the swimming pool to the walking tracks and everything for various ages in between, Campbell said the long-running offerings of the YMCA brings a “positive influence on children and families.”
“It’s my dream as Director to bring this to the center of the community,” he said. “This needs to be the focal point of our community. … We love to see people come and get to know each other, and care about each other.”
Said E.B. Lowman, a 39-year member of the YMCA Board, during an interview this past fall: “I believe that our YMCA is one of the gold stars of our community, focusing primarily on families and the development of mind, body and spirit. It has something for everyone.”
The Y’s 125th birthday party will be outside, weather permitting.