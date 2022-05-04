RUSSELL Local businesses in downtown Russell are planning to party this summer.
Businesses on Ferry Street and Bellefonte Street will be joined by other downtown businesses to host a monthly block party. The Block Party will be complete with area vendors, sidewalk sales from the businesses themselves and specialty artisan vendors showcasing talent the area has to offer.
“We are going to have all sorts of interesting things to see and enjoy,” Downtown Business Association President Kristen Matthews said. “There will also be live music, inflatables and activities for kids.”
Matthews said no party is complete without good food, so Dragonfly will set up at Eridanus Brewery and other food trucks and vendors will be set up throughout the party path.
“We just want to create a family-friendly day for people to get downtown,” Matthews said. “We are planning on doing these every third Saturday of the month, and the hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
The business group plans to utilize the parking lots at Eridanus Brewery and by the Bluegrass Momma Creations Paint Studio. Jozi’s will be utilizing the Corbie’s Beauty School lot, and possibly others will be involved as well. These lots will rent vendor spaces for $15 each, Matthews said, and the money raised through those rentals will then be donated to the Revitalize Russell Group.
“That money will go into a fund to do city beautification projects and other projects to continue to revitalize downtown Russell,” Matthews said.
Matthews said one of the projects the funds from the Block Party could be used for is a string light project.
“We’ll be able to light from one end of town to the other,” she said. “Basically, a whole square corridor of downtown with the string lights that makes it much friendlier and creates a safe environment. And it will make it so much better for people to get out with their families and walk through town in the evenings.”
Most businesses currently close around 6 p.m. during the week and on 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Matthews said. But those hours are subject to change as the days become warmer and the evenings longer.
“During the block parties, all of the businesses have agreed to be open until at least 7 p.m.,” she said. “We want to create a gathering place and show everyone what downtown Russell is doing. And we want the residents of Russell to be able to enjoy everything we are doing and the events we are planning.”
The goal, Matthews said, is for everyone to see and enjoy the revitalization going on in the city.
Matthews said her group drew a lot of inspiration from what the City of Ashland is doing with its events such as First Fridays and live music, and they wanted to create something similar for not only the City of Russell but for the whole community and all of the tri-state area as well.
Local artists have shown a great deal of excitement for the block parties, Matthews said. Several local bands have volunteered to provide music without charging the group and will accept tips at their performances.
An art walk is also planned for the future, though Matthews is uncertain whether that will be held during the May 21 Block Party this year.
“We want to have the artists actually doing live art for people to see and be able to watch them as they create,” she said.
The block parties are scheduled to run through the fall, Matthews said, though some adjustments might need to be made for weather.
“The calendar and scheduling will go right into the Revitalize Russell events,” she said. Eridanus Brewery, which Matthews owns with her husband, Justin, will be conducting an Octoberfest-style event, and this will be followed by Revitalize Russell putting on Halloweentown again this year.
“Those two events might take the place of the Block Party, but people can definitely expect having them each month through September,” Matthews said.