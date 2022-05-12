State highway crews have temporarily closed Ky. 757 (Friendship Road) in southern Boyd County this week for slide repairs.
Crews closed all thru traffic between Kirkwood and Bowling drives (mile markers 1 to 2) during daytime work hours on Wednesday — approximately 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — and will continue today and Friday as they repair the roadway embankment.
During construction, motorists may detour using Ky. 1937 (Bear Creek), Ky. 180, I-64 and U.S. 23, or by using Durbin Road or other routes.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.