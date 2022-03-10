ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission killed an ordinance to reshuffle the parks department under the banner of public services, but it could be in the cards come budget season.
The ordinance brought before the commission would've consolidated the parks department into the public services department, which City Manager Mike Graese said would've allowed the two departments to share a labor force.
He said right now, the 10 maintenance workers in Parks and the 25 workers in Public Services tend to overlap each other. Right now, the parks department is combined with human resources — by taking it out from the department it would allow Shawn Murray, the head of HR and Parks, to focus on HR, Graese said.
“It's about unity of effort,” he said.
Right off the bat, the commission wasn't having it — Commissioner Amanda Clark was the first to speak, stating she “didn't feel comfortable with it as it is” and proposed setting the ordinance aside for budget talks in the coming months.
“I don't know if this is the right time to talk about this,” she said.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said she thinks Parks ought to be its own entity, separate from any department in the city. She also agreed with Clark that budget work sessions might be the appropriate time to reconsider the measure.
Marty Gute, the longest-serving commissioner on the board, said the combining of HR and Parks was a measure taken due to the city being unable to fill the HR position. Gute said the city had cut back on sponsoring various events, such as Donkey Days, where Gute recalled falling off a donkey named “Big Stupid” and breaking three ribs.
That's when Spriggs hopped in again, stating that she wanted to see the city-sponsored events expanded, to include Memorial Day, Fourth of July and such.
Gute finished his thought by stating that he was against combining any more departments. He said combining Parks with Public Services could get the labor force off track and “spreads them too thin.”
Commissioner Josh Blanton said he was “very conservative” about making any changes at all, stating the “department is doing a phenomenal job with parks.”
He said he wanted to see how the numbers work out fiscally with any type of rearrangement before making a change — essentially, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
The ordinance was put to a vote and killed.
Jim Moore, the city attorney, said the ordinance could be brought back at any time, unlike a zoning change that needs a year prior to being brought up again.
Here are some other developments from the city commission:
• The G.B. Johnson Building demolition began Thursday, with the first leg being six weeks of abatement. Clark said seeing work get started on the building was emotional for her, as the building has long been an eyesore in the center of town.
• The commission was giddy about the SOAR Mini Summit that wrapped up Tuesday in Ashland. Each commissioner and Mayor Matt Perkins (who was under the weather and couldn't attend) congratulated the city staff, Destination Ashland and local volunteers for making Ashland a welcoming place for the 700 or so attendees at the conference. Blanton, who filled in for Perkins to make remarks at the conference, said “we're owning our city, we’re owning what we do.”
• Clark and Spriggs beseeched the public to sign up for the Gravy Bowl on April 2. Spriggs said, “I know there are some closet gravy cookers out there, we need you to sign up.”
• Gute announced the Repair Fair, in which local organizations help repair houses for low-income folks. More information on that will be forthcoming as far as sign-ups and registration.
• Graese said, so far, 30 blighted properties have been cleared in the city and, if everything works out with the other properties in the process, 67 structures will have been torn down by the end of the fiscal year.
• Graese also said the KYOVA Policy Committee has approved nearly $500,000 in grants for the city streetscapes project.
• On first reading, the commission unanimously approved a measure to create a customer service supervisor role in the finance department.
• On second reading, the commission approved a $41,000 contract with Palmer Engineering for design work on road and streetscape improvements on 15th and 16th Streets. With the help of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet grant, the city is only on the hook for 20% of the contract.
• The commission also approved on second reading administrative changes in hiring classifications at the police department, a right-of-way encroachment for Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union for a sign and ATM and an extension on a contract for the all-inclusive playground at Central Park.
• Like the last meeting, Gute mentioned he grabbed a cup of coffee at Tim Horton's to start his commission meeting day.
• If you’re playing Commissioner Lingo Bingo, the word “kudos” was used six times at the meeting, while the word “echo” was used twice.
(606) 326-2653 |