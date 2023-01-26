ASHLAND One item on Thursday’s Ashland city commission meeting’s agenda caused contention and confusion.
Three of the four commissioners voted against a contract between the City of Ashland and Knight Electric, Inc., for an $808,111 project that would involve installing lights for three playing fields at AK Sports Park.
That decision prompted an impassioned speech from Marty Gute, who said if the commissioners didn’t approve this, it would at least delay what he deems a much-needed addition to a city park. At worst, in his opinion, it would thwart the project all together.
The breakdown of the proposal was as follows: $369,480 (baseball field), $218,645 (softball) and $219,986 (soccer).
Josh Blanton, Cheryl Spriggs and Amanda Clark all acknowledged that while they’d like to see these lights installed, the price tag was simply too much to bear.
Blanton said the commission needs to stay on course to wait and lay eyes on a strategic plan from the parks and recreation department.
“These are quality-of-life things, but I do know the citizens I’ve talked to — and I’ve tried to talk to as many as I could to get their idea — and I throw out that number ($808,000) and more than half of them have laughed immediately … because we don’t know the justification.”
Clark seemed amenable to a more measured approach. Spriggs suggested doing it on a one-by-one basis.
“We’ve not seen a plan, a design,” Spriggs said. “$808,000 is really exorbitant, especially in these days with uncertainty and inflation, the cost of equipment.”
Gute — who later told Spriggs to just go to the dog park at Southside and “look up” to see what lights would look like, as opposed to seeing a design — wants it to happen as soon as possible.
“I respectfully disagree with all of you, and that’s OK,” said Gute, who added that he received from Ashland Independent Schools’ high school and middle school athletic directors, as well as Little League representatives, and “they’d like to see this happen.”
Gute also read a letter from Matt Anderson, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department’s director. He wrote in favor of the move.
“A lighted field provides the opportunity to host small tournaments for our middle school team and players in the Ashland Senior League,” the letter read, in part. “With many teams and options for players and their families, leagues are fighting to stay alive.”
Gute spoke of sports-related memories, such as his dad buying him his first baseball glove in town when he was 8. He also provided a little levity with an anecdote about a former Babe Ruth teammate who was a little on the “chubby” side.
“One day he hit the ball to the street, but he had a hard time getting up to first base. It took him an hour and a half,” Gute said. “… He tripped over the first-base bag, and fell down tragically, and his hat fell off and a McDonald’s cheeseburger rolled out. The game was delayed, but not because of rain, but so that umpires could regain their composure.
“That’s just a few memories I have surrounding our parks.”
Gute then said the city’s website needs tweaked to reflect horseshoe lanes and concession stands no longer exist, and that Southside Park is described as having a regulation softball field with state-of-the-art lighting — he said that’s not the case anymore because that is now the dog park with repurposed lights, so the site needs adjusted. He said “we’ve lost several lighted baseball fields over the last 60 years.”
According to Gute, the nightly men’s softball league games that used to take place at Southside have been moved to Ironton and Grayson. He said a lit-up AK Sports Park could bring that option back to Ashland.
Clark acknowledged the importance of athletics and the AK fields, but “I will tell you as a travel sport parent, we need a lot more (than lights) in order to make those travel fields.”
Gute ultimately made a motion to roll $350,000 from a former splash pad project and $150,000 allotted for the parks projects budget to be utilized for lights at AK Sports Park.
“The longer you put this off, we’re down the road another year,” Gute said.
“We have a motion on the fl-,” Perkins began to say.
“That’s not a motion,” Blanton jumped in.
After some confusing moments in which the commissioners debated on whether Gute’s motion was valid, assistant city attorney Andrew Wheeler said it needed to be more specific — “specifically state which bids you’re proposing are awarded, if that makes sense.”
Perkins then said Gute could make a motion to roll over the money for lighting at AK. Gute made it. Spriggs seconded.
“I’m confused to what we’d be agreeing to with that motion,” Clark said.
Wheeler again chimed in and said it needed to be clearer.
Said City Manager Mike Graese: “Can I make an attempt at your motion?”
“… I think the motion is to roll $350,000 from the splash pad budget to join the $150,000 to be earmarked specifically in the future for lighting.”
“Are we going to let the Parks do a strategic plan or not?” Blanton asked.
Graese said the strategic plan will be completed by March 1. Sean Murray, the parks and recreation director, confirmed that.
“Are we going to let them dictate the plan or are we going to dictate it ourselves?” Blanton asked the rest of the commission.
“We have the final say,” Gute said.
“Don’t waste their time then,” Blanton shot back.
Perkins said the commission will let the process play out, as requested by the board previously — which is obtaining the strategic plan from Parks and Recreation.
Clark said she’d like to know the potential cost of lighting the path at AK Sports Park as well.
“That’s a challenge to the park board and the park staff to the strategic plan on that,” Perkins said.
The matter appeared to remain unresolved.
“Do we just need to let this die?” Clark ended up asking Wheeler.
“That may be the best thing,” he said, citing “a lot of variables” in play.
Perkins circled back to Gute’s motion. It did not pass, as Blanton and Clark voted against it.
Gute did have a moment of relief later, though, when the commission voted to accept a donation of a concrete block building at Oliverio Park. Ashland American Little League will use it for special events and for a concession stand.
“Hallelujah,” Gute said.