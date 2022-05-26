ASHLAND After an evenly divided public comment session and over the objections of one commissioner, the Ashland Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the donation of a parking garage to the city from the Community Trust Bank.
With an upfront cost in the neighborhood of $455,000, the donation has been vehemently opposed by Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs, who moved to table the vote in order to do a parking study.
Spriggs argued that if opening the garage up to the public was a good idea, why doesn’t the bank do it themselves?
During public comment, master commissioner and attorney Roger Hall said he was not there representing anyone or any organization, but as a private citizen.
“It’s nice to be before a public forum with an agenda,” he said.
Hall questioned the commission on the discrepancy between the PVA valuation of the property ($884,000) and the appraised value ($1.575 million) stating that it would result in a nice tax write-off for the bank. He also questioned the terms of the lease (50 years) along with how many parking spaces will still be retained by the bank.
“There is no responsibility for the bathroom, for the insurance and the structural evaluation,” Hall said. “They will retain all the signage there. All the city gets is partial usage of the parking spaces.”
After Mayor Matt Perkins informed Hall he had reached his five minutes to comment, Hall asked two questions: what will the city get out the deal for 50 years and which party approached which?
“I just think we’re in a hurry here,” Hall said.
After a brief intermission where Hillcrest Bruce Apartment Director Mike Maynard reported on how many folks have gone onto employment or education thanks to the mission, Ashland City Commission candidate David Williams took to the podium.
Right off the bat, Williams asked the commission why they commented on Maynard’s report, but did not answer Hall’s questions.
“We can choose to comment right here or we can choose to wait until the end to answer questions and concerns,” Perkins replied.
Williams at first offered questions and criticisms regarding the entertainment district proposal (allowing open containers during special events with special regulations in the downtown area), which City Attorney Jim Moore answered.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel here,” Moore said. “This has been done in 11 or 12 other cities in Kentucky and I have heard of no issues.”
Williams’ comments then meandered towards the parking garage, where he asked the city to not rush into this deal. Moore, along with Commissioner Amanda Clark and City Manager Mike Graese, said the deal had been three years in the making.
Moore also addressed concerns about the discrepancy between the PVA valuation and the appraisal — he said the PVA usually low-balls in its property valuations.
“Well, what if the public doesn’t want to take this on? Aren’t we supposed to have a parking garage over at the convention center if you build it?” Williams said.
“When we build it,” Clark said.
“Well, we don’t know if it’s going to happen — a lot can happen between now and then,” Williams said.
At this point, Williams’ time had expired — Perkins hopped in to let him know.
“While Mr. Hall here said he enjoys being in a place where they have an agenda, I enjoy being in a place where I am able to adequately state my concern,” he said. “As long as people aren’t babbling.”
Whit’s Frozen Custard owner Richard Ritchie came up to the podium, stating that as a business owner the potential for a parking garage could help alleviate parking woes downtown.
“The main issue is, my employees, including myself, have to park on Winchester,” he said. “There’s a lot of older customers who might have to park elsewhere and won’t come in unless there’s a parking space in front of my store that’s open.”
Ritchie said the parking garage could be utilized by downtown business owners as a place for their employees to park, thus freeing up space for the customers.
“It’s here, it’s built and it’s available,” Ritchie said. “I don’t know how we would do it, but we need to figure out how the business owners can get together to have this our employees.”
Clark said she would help facilitate that through her connections with Summer Motion.
David Willey, a restaurateur with Billy Bare, said the customer’s perception is everything — while there might be plenty of available spaces, they’re not available right in front of Sal’s Italian Eatery.
“We employ 50 workers, we have 25 workers per shift,” he said. “That’s 25 spaces being taken up during our busiest hours.”
Willey said the customer base knows there’s a parking problem.
Perkins thanked both businessmen for their support of Ashland.
When it came time to take the vote, Spriggs raised concerns about the upfront costs, stating she felt like there was no upside for the taxpayers.
“I don’t know if we need to be taking this burden on when 25% our citizens live in poverty,” Spriggs said. “We’re putting in lighting. I feel rushed into voting for this and I can’t.”
Commissioner Josh Blanton said Spriggs brought up a lot of good points, but he said his informal parking study of downtown — from the days he lived downtown — showed there are no issues with the amount of spaces, and that the issue is the location of the spaces.
He said the upfront costs were worth it in order to sustain future growth downtown.
Clark said acquiring the parking garage does two things — it provides public restrooms for folks downtown and it will be open later for downtown events. Currently, the garage closes at 7 p.m., Clark said.
She said while another garage is in the works in tandem with the convention center, that garage will strictly serve the hotel and the conference center.
Spriggs said the downtown woes of business owners are of their own making.
“They park in front of the business and then complain their customers have no parking,” Spriggs said.
Spriggs also said losses experienced by the city after taking over the cemetery show that taking over a parking garage probably won’t work, either.
“We’re not doing a good job there, so why would we take this on?” Spriggs said. “Like I said before, if it’s such a good idea, why doesn’t the bank do it?”
Before taking the vote, Perkins said the lively discussion showed how much the city commission cares about the use of its tax dollars.
“Whether it’s $1, $2 of taxpayer money, we will always treat it seriously,” Perkins said.