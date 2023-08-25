ASHLAND The main branch of the Boyd County Public Library has lost its parking lot.
The space, across the street from the branch at 1740 Central Ave., has been closed since Thursday as the owner, SAZ Properties , LLC, in Rush, have plans for the space, Debbie Cosper, director of the library, said. Those plans have not been revealed.
"This business decision was made by the owner of the lot, and we respect his decision to close this to the public, our staff and even the pickleball players," Cosper said via social media. "There is still street parking along Central, 18th Street and 19th Street for visitors and staff when visiting the Ashland branch."
Library patrons and staff, as well as those in the park for pickleball and to visit the Kentucky Career Center, had been allowed to use the space.
"We got permission and we had a little lot that the library was graciously allows to use," Cosper said. "But it wasn't formal access."
Cosper said a local business has offered to allow staff to park in its space. As far as patrons are concerned, she noted the library has the same issues as other businesses downtown.
"For the most part, patrons are going to have to park on the street, and we're competing with Park Place, the school and the pickleballers, so it will be challenging, but parking in Ashland is challenging anywhere you go."
Cosper said the library previously tried to purchase the lot, but it was too pricey. She said she didn't know what would happen to the property.
Meanwhile, she said, the Midland branch of the library has generous parking, and the main branch continues to offer curbside pickup.
