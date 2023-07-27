ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted Thursday to take another step in getting a parking kiosk at the downtown parking garage.
At Thursday's regular meeting, the commission voted to execute an agreement with a credit card payment vendor in regards to processing fees at the parking garage.
According to City Manager Mike Graese, the target date for the kiosk is Oct. 1. He stated the city didn't want to work out the bugs during the Appalachian Regional Commission conference in September — and downtown kiosks for parking could be coming in spring 2024.
"We need to see how the bids come in to see about installing those during our renovation project," he said.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday's commission meeting:
• The commission voted to spend $650,000 on emergency generators for 10 pump stations in the city, all to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds. Graese said this is part of the beef-up on the part of the city after nine water pumps lost power during the Great Ice Storm of 2021.
• The city voted to award Phase 3 of the Pollard Mills sidewalks, curbs and gutter project. While initially funded by HUD, a paperwork snafu forced the city take over the project and fund it from its capital improvement funds out of the general fund budget. The cost of the contract will be $489,724.
• The commission voted to spend $147,596 out of the parks fund in order to reline the Dawson Pool. The relining will start after the close of the 2023 pool season.
• The commission passed an ordinance updating how handbills and fliers can be distributed in town. According to Moore, the new ordinance is "content neutral" — meaning it applies to all handbills, regardless of the message — and would ban the practice of dropping leaflets on the street or placing them on car windshields. Leaflets and fliers can be distributed if they directly handed out to an individual or if they affixed to a porch, Moore said.
• The commission honored employees in the Utility Department for going up the ranks in the classifications at what Graese has referred to in the past as "the four-headed monster" of sewer collection, water distribution, waste water treatment and water treatment.
• Graese also showed the commission renovations done at Ashland Fire Station 2, where the city supplied the materials and the firefighters remodeled the kitchen area.
• The meeting had a roughly five-minute delay due to Mayor Matt Perkins' computer not working properly. Parks director Shawn Murray and My Town TV's Jeromy Sutherland tried to raise the volume, taking it so high Commissioner Amanda Clark and City Attorney Jim Moore could be heard breathing throughout the chamber. In order to test the volume, the mayor and vice mayor Josh Blanton repeatedly tapped on their microphones for what felt like a long time. Eventually, the microphone situation got sorted out, to which Commissioner Marty Gute said he was glad, because he didn't want to use his "coach voice."
"Get up Johnny, you're killing the grass!" Gute said with a chuckle.
"OK," Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs replied.
(606) 326-2653 |