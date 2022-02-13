ASHLAND The Paramount Players took to the stage Tuesday and Friday for public performances of The Wizard of Oz.
Doors opened at 6:30 p.m. and a line was formed immediately for family and friends to take their seats. Ushers guided people to their seats as the smell of popcorn wafted through the air of the Paramount Arts Center.
People brought in single roses and bouquets to celebrate those on the stage, all of which were ages 8 to 18. A few little girls where dressed in blue-checkered dresses and sparkling red shoes.
Audience members munched on pecans, sipped Mountain Dew and chatted before the lights faded out and the spotlight gleamed onto the stage. The audience was welcomed by Artistic Director and Costumer Rick Payne and Assistant Director Claire Wilson. The show was directed by Matt Hammond.
The lights went out and applause roared as the curtain opened to take the audience to Kansas. The famous line of “Auntie Em! Auntie Em!” began the show. Dorothy was played by Tatum Rooker and she was joined by puppy Cole Grubb as Toto.
The stage welcomed Vinnessa Fressola as Aunt Em, Griffin James as Uncle Henry, Shawn Weston Thacker as Scarecrow, Noah Brand as Tin Man, Nathan Dennison as Lion, Savannah Grady as Wicked Witch, Elijah Grubb as Wizard of Oz, Jenna Fox as Glinda and many more.
In a whirlwind, the audience was transported to the Land of Oz and joined Dorothy and Toto as they met the cast of characters who would join her on her journey to see the wizard.
With barks from Toto, dances with the munchkins and attacks from Flying Monkeys the audience was taken on a colorful journey by the young actors who took the stage. The show culminated in an audience cheering and applauding as the cast took a bow.