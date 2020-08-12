ASHLAND To feed an appetite for live entertainment while combating the spread of COVID-19, the Paramount Arts Center announced details for a free community theater performance at Ashland’s Central Park.
The Paramount Players will present “Beehive: The 60s Musical,” at the Central Park bandstand at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 and at 3 p.m. Sept. 12.
This outdoor community theater experience celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960s with timeless hits like “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, "Beehive" takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation during this era.
“We are eager to once again start providing entertainment to our community nd to be able to offer this experience in a way that takes into account health and safety guidelines,” said Paramount Executive Director Holly Canfield. “We’re thrilled to bring community theater back to Ashland with a free event for families to enjoy.”
The Paramount is working with state and local health officials to ensure the event meets or exceeds state COVID-19 guidelines. Pre-marked, socially distanced spaces will be provided for show attendees on a first come, first served basis. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to the event.
For more information, as well as a full list of safety parameters, visit the Paramount Arts Center’s website at paramountartscenter.com.