ASHLAND “Visions of Sugarplums” is the theme for this year’s Festival of Trees and Trains at the Paramount Arts Center. It is the largest fundraiser of the Paramount Women’s Association and supports the Education Department of the PAC.
On-stage entertainment has returned following the pandemic year, which limited the festival.
The stage will host local high schools, artists and churches this weekend. The festival’s first act was the Singing Kernels, who performed Friday evening, Nov. 19, followed by Mikey Ashmore.
The Boyd County High School Jazz Band, the Trinity Church Choir and Ashland Youth Ballet have all seen the stage during this year’s festival. There are plenty of acts still to come including International Folklanders, Emma Stephens and the Russell Chamber Orchestra. The full schedule can be found at on the festival’s website, pacfott.org.
Cocoa with Santa is always a hit, and one people are upset about if they miss, said Tamme Grubb, Lead Chair for the Festival. Time with Santa is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
Approximately 15,000 people will browse the isles of the Paramount Arts Center and cast their vote for the best tree. Grubb said the attendance last year was down, but they expect closer to normal numbers this year.
Grubb said the weekend following Thanksgiving is typically the busiest and when the majority of people come through the doors. Friends and family have come in for the holiday and are out and about spending time together.
It was a family outing for the Withrow/Fowler family. Brother and sister Derek Withrow and Katelyn Fowler were joined by their spouses Jessie Withrow and Blake Fowler Wednesday. Jessie and Derek also brought out their kids, Kingston, Zeke and Willow to experience the festival.
The family comes each year and brought out 4-month-old Wilow, who was very impressed by a Frosty the Snowman tree, said mom Jessie Withrow.
“We wanted to show her the ropes, this is her first light event,” said Jessie.
The family carefully looked at each tree while taking photos as they went. They come out every year and were grateful to have a safe option for a family outing.
“It has felt, at least for me, as someone who is looking for things to do that are safe during this time, it has felt like something we could do as a family and still be safe and enjoy the holidays, so I really appreciated that,” said Katelyn Fowler.
Taking the time to support the community and the PAC is important to the family, said Derek.
Kingston was a fan of the Lego tree and Zeke liked the creation of Boyd County Middle School. The two also like the Artsy Fartsy at Camp Landing tree. Blake Fowler particularly like the disability awareness tree. Jessie called it the Dolly Parton tree.
“That one’s fun,” said Jessie. “I like the different ones.”
For Derek and Katelyn, a cancer awareness tree was special to them and a great message to see. The siblings lost their mom to a form of cancer two years ago, so the tree and its message really hit home for them.
“That was really awesome to see … and it said all of the ribbons matter and I thought that was really awesome,” said Katelyn Fowler.
The tree was entitled “’Tis the Season for Hope” and was decorated by Carly Osborne and sponsored by Precision Cancer Centers. The statement framed below the tree reads:
“Our employees at Precision Cancer Centers help patient fight cancer with the same focus and passion no matter what color (type) it may be. We also love Christmas, which makes us think of all that really matters; enjoying time with those we love. We think this is a great time to bring awareness to the fight against cancer, remember those who fought the good fight and now look upon us as out guardian angels, and hopefully, will also encourage our loved ones to get preventative care. We love our patients like family and we are decorating this tree to honor them!”
Many contestants took the time to bring a message to their creations. Ashland For Change sponsored a bowling ball decorated by Holly Edwards representing diversity which stated “we are the change we seek” and titled “Hate Has No Home Here.” Raceland-Worthington Middle School MSD Resource Class created a tree called “Diversity is Sweet” to promote acceptance, inclusion, friendship and love in the community, the artist frame stated.
Ramey-Estep ReGroup participated bringing messages of hope and family with two trees, one for fostering and one representing the agency’s work with women in recovery.
A NECCO tree raising awareness for adoption, a tree representing organ donors, trees honoring Dolly Parton and Shelby Lore, a University Kentucky sports greats tree, a fast-food tree, a Dumbo tree, a Buddy the Elf-themed tree and so many more creations are currently on display inside the PAC.
The festival will continue until Sunday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. with bidding closing at 4 p.m. The festival is open from noon to 8 p.m. today (Friday) and Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $4 for children 12 and younger.
Bidding and voting can all be done online now with all bidding going virtual this year. The community can still vote in person with a purchased ticket, but additional votes can be made online at pacfott.org.