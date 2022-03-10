ASHLAND New band, new music, familiar performers.
Paradox Flight evolved from years of friendship and playing together.
"Clint (Adkins) and I played off and on together for 10 years in a couple of bands," Brad Green said. "We were recently in a cover band, The Lost Boys. Our close friend and bass player, Mike Phillips, passed away last year and we decided if we continued, it would have to be a different project because Mike started that band."
Before his death, Green said he and Phillips wrote several songs together; the current band is working on lyrics with plans to release at least some of them.
Meanwhile, their song "You Can't Buy Love" can be heard on all streaming platforms through 9 Lives Records; the next release, "One Day You Win," written by Adkins, will be released March 18.
"Gary (Kesling of 9 Lives Records) has been so supporting of us," Green said. "He's a music fan and has helped bring to life the ideas that we are trying to express."
Green and Adkins continue to collaborate on music, Adkins writing lyrics and melodies and Green arranging and composing, with some lyric writing, too.
The band is heavily influenced by 1980s rock, which they love. Green said their goal has been to write the kind of music they have been inspired by, but with upgraded equipment and the experience they have gained in the last decade or two.
"Without sounding generic, we are inspired by a lot of different bands from different eras," Green said. "Good songs are good songs."
The band name Paradox Flight has a connection to a band that began in the 1970s, Adkins said.
"I always thought Boston had some of the coolest album covers, because they had spaceships and space-themed cover art, and I wanted a band name that captured and fit well with those ideas," he said.
Green said the writing and performing will continue.
"We are enjoying writing and recording songs that we like to listen to ourselves, and we hope that they have vibes that connect with people and they enjoy listening as well," he said.
