ASHLAND At last week’s question and answer session, city commission candidates not only fielded questions regarding policy, but personal ethics and actions.
Candidates answered two rounds of questions personally tailored to each candidate at last Monday’s event. As a part of The Daily Independent’s effort to fact check these answers, below is the full question and the full answers for the first round of questions posed to the candidates.
As stated in prior installments in this series, it is up to the reader to decide whether or not a candidate is misrepresenting the truth. The only role the newspaper has in this effort is to point out if there is a discrepancy between a statement and a verifiable fact.
Cheryl Spriggs
HENRY CULVYHOUSE: Ms. Spriggs, over the course of the campaign this year, a few social media posts regarding people of Hispanic origin have surfaced in connection with an account that appears to be yours. Do you have any issue with the Hispanic/Latino population of Ashland, Kentucky?
SPRIGGS: Not at all. In fact, I love our Mexican restaurants. What I was speaking to in that specific post was the saturation point that we’re going to meet with Mexican restaurants. I have my favorite restaurants, I’d like to see — the marketplace do whatever it will — but I’d like to see an Indian restaurant here, and I’d like to see a Thai restaurant here, so like many of you out there, I’d like to see a diversity in our restaurants as well. Now I did say — I asked if they were legal, because we have laws in this country about illegal aliens no matter what their nationality and I was just asking if they were legal. I was not raised a racist and I was also not raised a bully. So I won’t be bullied because I am not a racist.
CONTEXT: The three Facebook posts at issue surfaced June 30, after Spriggs was declared the top vote-getter in the primary.
The earliest one is from May 2014, in which Spriggs asked, “And why would cinco do (sic) mayo show up on my calendar as an American holiday?” Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of a small Mexican army defeating a much larger French army on May 5, 1862. The holiday was celebrated primarily in Puebla, the Mexican state it was fought in, until the mid-20th century when some Mexican-Americans began to adopt it. When beer companies began to promote it in the later part of the 20th century, it enjoyed a much wider celebration, akin to St. Patrick’s Day.
The second post at issue comes from a link Spriggs shared in February 2016 in which the headline read, “Mexican Prez Won’t Pay ‘One Cent’ For Border Wall … Trump Responds with 6 Brutal Words.” Accompanying the post, Spriggs wrote a status that said, “I think he meant peso.” A peso in Mexico is the equivalent of a dollar in America. Mexico uses “centavos” — Spanish for cents — as small coin money.
The third post at issue appears to be a comment from last year about the Wild Horses restaurant. Spriggs wrote, “Wow, yet another Mexican restaurant. Are they legal!” This is the post Spriggs appears to be defending in her statement. For the record, The Daily Independent has counted three Mexican-style restaurants in Ashland proper.
Josh Blanton
CULVYHOUSE: Mr. Blanton, over the course of your campaign, you’ve been very vocal about political and social issues facing the country and the area. How can you assure your partisan views don’t detract from the decisions and everyday business of a non-partisan office of the Ashland City Commission?
BLANTON: Sure. I have been vocal and I do support certain initiatives. I thought the group Ashland for Change is an amazing group. The reason that I’ve — when those groups form, I look at what’s happening and I look at the intent of the people who are putting it together and from the beginning that group was amazing. I just try to serve as a liaison to help them with the city, but I found it pretty quickly that they didn’t really need me. They did amazing things and continue to do amazing things. That’s what I want to see. We need to encourage people to get involved. We say — people say this so much — why don’t young people get out and do something? And then when they do something, they’re criticized. We need to encourage this. It’s OK as a commissioner to speak out on things, it’s OK to put ourselves out there. We need to stop making that prohibitive — we need to speak out.
Marty Gute
CULVYHOUSE: Over the last two election cycles, issues regarding your residency and your marriage to a pregnant 14-year-old in 1979 when you were 24 have surfaced and resurfaced. Why should the people of Ashland trust you and your character?
GUTE: Those things have never come up in my previous elections, they came up recently because I had a group of people who wanted me out of there. The issue with my marriage is it was a legal marriage. I wouldn’t have done things the same way I do things now back in 1979 when I was 24. That’s never came up. That didn’t come up when I ran in 2008, 2012, ever. They doxxed me, because they were aggravated because they couldn’t get me on the residency. I never moved from here. My house is in my name. I have never moved from the city of Ashland. And they couldn’t get it. We told them how to challenge that in court, but they wouldn’t go to court. They bought signs and tried to slander me and dox me. It’s just the way it is. I’ve done a great job for the city of Ashland, I have a great name in this city and it wasn’t brought up until two years ago and now they’re bringing it up again.
FACT CHECK: The allegations regarding the marriage and the residency issue were both brought to light during the 2018 campaign. They came back again and gained greater traction during this election cycle, following a Facebook post by Robert Batchelor, a former business owner in Ashland. The Aug. 26, 2020, article “Politics Gets Personal” gets into the full detail on the situation.
Becky Miller
CULVYHOUSE: Ms. Miller, your campaign was caught copying and pasting thoughts from other candidates from other areas and your reply to that was nobody cares. How can you expect the people of Ashland to trust anything you say?
MILLER: I never said “nobody cares.” I said that we have far worse issues than in Ashland than to be concerned about, over plagiarism. I’m not a professional, polished candidate. This is my first go-around. And I never denied I may have used bits and pieces — I was completely honest, from the get-go. But, I just think we have a lot worse issues to deal with. And as far as the residency issue goes with Mr. Gute, we’re his neighbor two years ago, I wasn’t a candidate for office, I had nothing to gain by that other than being smeared and attacked because I brought it to light. As far as trusting me, I’ve stood on a platform of trust and accountability from day one. I didn’t lie to you guys when you confronted with that, nor did I lie to the public about it. I’ve been honest from day one.
FACT CHECK: This was a misstatement on The Daily Independent’s part. When confronted with the plagiarism evidence — which consisted of 14 incidents over a four-month period — she said, “I genuinely don’t give a (expletive).” At the time, Miller did not claim responsibility for any of the posts being plagiarized on her campaign page except for one. She said the others were written by her husband and a person in Flatwoods. More information on that can be found in the Sept. 5, 2020, article “Candidate deflects campaign plagiarism.”
GUTE REBUTTAL: Well, honesty is not in the repertoire, OK? Honesty and transparency is not in the repertoire at all, because I was more or less stalked for the last two years. There was a camera in her tree on my house charting every time I left the driveway. The house has always been mine, I never left the area, I never moved. I was at the city building everyday, I was coaching every day and I was pastoring here. It was just a smear campaign. I do own a house in Mount Sterling. I use that as a go-between.
Randy Memmer
HLC: Mr. Memmer, one of your platforms in this is election is increasing housing opportunities for the people of Ashland. As a member of the real estate community, is this self-serving?
MEMMER: Well, it is. But it isn’t. It’s more important that the city rehabilitate the areas that we have here with all these foreclosures, all these abandoned houses, all these houses that are considered condemned. They leave a blight on our community. They leave a blight on the industry itself. And I think that the city should address what they can do to clean those up. I have people who have come here from other areas and have said this was the most beautiful land with the worst houses on it they have ever seen the whole time they have traveled throughout the country. And we’re not doing anything to address it. My object is to get something going to get these houses torn down and get some rehabilitation and build some new houses. That would bring in tax money to our city.
FACT CHECK: Since 2018, the city has demolished 15 abandoned houses and has 10 more on the slate. The initiative to demolish abandoned and blighted properties was paused in order to address budget issues brought on by COVID-19. As of right now, properties will only be recommended for demolition in emergency situations, such as houses that pose public health issues. The Department of Community Economic Development has acquired and demolished some properties in order to develop them for low to modest income and mixed used developments.
Gerald Thompson
HLC: Mr. Thompson, back in May you wrote a scathing letter to the editor about how the commission handled the budget in light of COVID-19. It’s easy to Monday morning quarterback, but if you find yourself in the commissioner’s seat, how can you guarantee you won’t take the same approach?
THOMPSON: It’s a question of priorities. And also how the commission sees itself in the exercise of governance. What was happening there is we were having a budget crisis, brought on by the COVID-19 hit on our economy and on our tax base. My criticism was the easiest place to go if you’re a local government and you got a budget problem, go to the personnel account, that’s where the money is. But when you got to the personnel account, you lay people off, you put people out of work. We were not the only community facing that at the time. In fact, it still exists nationwide. I think that the commission should’ve been much more aggressive in going down to Frankfort and even to Washington to ask for assistance. This is a common problem; it’s not unique to Ashland. We should’ve been much more aggressive in seeking outside assistance before we hit on our personnel account.
FACT CHECK: The city has received $1.4 million in CARES relief funding so far. In addition to the CARES monies, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has kicked in $423,796 in community development block grants as a result of COVID-19 and $130,231 for housing vouchers. The city is currently requesting $113,231 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for personal protective equipment reimbursement.
Amanda Clark
HLC: You’re currently employed by Kentucky Power, you’ve also done work in the past with other organizations such as the Ashland Alliance, your son was employed by Vesuvius — he still is? — a plant managed by fellow candidate Mr. Josh Blanton. As a city commissioner, how do you navigate potential conflicts of interest?
CLARK: I’m very cognizant of conflicts of interest. My son being hired at Vesuvius for a job he was trained to do is not a conflict of interest. Mr. Blanton is a candidate, he’s running against me, I’m not sure what he would have to gain by hiring my son in terms of this seat. But whatever. I get a little defensive where my children are concerned because my children have been brought into this battle and they didn’t ask for that. In terms of conflict of interest, a lot of things I do overlap. But a lot of those things that overlap are for the good of the city, whether or not it is as the function of a city commissioner. Whether I am recruiting for the Ashland Alliance, or if I am in a meeting representing Kentucky Power, I am doing it for the betterment of our region. Mr. Thompson mentioned earlier about the sense of regionalism, I live that every day. If it’s good in southeast Kentucky, it’s good for us as well. And I don’t know how it would be a conflict to recruit business and industry into the region.
Bernice Henry
HLC: Ms. Henry, you have abstained from at least one vote that resulted in a split commission. You’ve chosen not comment — to weigh in on a few issues the commission has handled due to a lack of information or a lack of time on the commission. At what point will you have adequate experience and knowledge to perform the duties as a city commissioner?
HENRY: Well, I assume that will occur over time as I learn the different aspects of the job and what my specific responsibilities are. Whenever I’ve abstained from something, it means that I don’t have that knowledge base, enough of it to make a marked decision one way or the other. I don’t take anything that I say lightly. When I give an answer, be it yea or nay, it’s going to be based on a great knowledge base. That comes in time. I don’t think anyone would want me to be just willy-nilly and get up there and say “yes” just to be saying “yes.” That’s not what I’m there for. I’m there to work for the city to make it better.
