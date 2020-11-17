More children in Boyd and Carter counties are living in poverty and in Carter more children live in deep poverty, according to a study released today by Kentucky Youth Advocates, a non-profit statewide child advocacy organization.
All the study’s conclusions were based on data from 2009 to 2018, the latest data available.
The annual Kids Count study, which examines a wide range of measures of child well-being, showed poverty numbers went up in the two counties while the state as a whole showed improvement. Greenup County improved in both categories.
Economic security for many families is even more fragile than before the COVID-19 pandemic, the study’s authors wrote. Child care options have dwindled, making it more difficult for working parents to get to their jobs, and many jobs have vanished or had their hours curtailed because of business losses connected to the pandemic.
The study showed an encouraging trend in education — more children were kindergarten-ready in six of the seven school districts in the three counties. Only in the Russell Independent district did the number slip.
However, in five of the seven districts graduation rates — the number of high school students who graduate on time school — dropped. Ashland and Greenup County showed improvement there.
The pandemic has affected education, with some families lacking the technological tools and internet connectivity necessary for virtual classes. Even with schools providing Chromebooks and similar devices, some students are at risk of falling behind in learning, according to the study.
In health categories, children in all three counties fared better in this year’s study. There were fewer mothers who smoked during pregnancy, fewer low birth weight babies, fewer children without health insurance, and fewer teen births. There also were fewer young adults without health insurance.
Many people are delaying routine care during the pandemic, but telehealth use has increased and that has filled some of the gap, according to the study. But fewer children are getting routine vaccinations during the pandemic.
Family and community issues were a mixed bag. All three counties showed fewer births to mothers who had not completed high school, but all three had increased numbers of children going into foster care, and, of those, only Greenup County showed improvement in the number of children leaving the foster system and being reunited with their parents.
Carter and Greenup showed fewer children locked up in juvenile justice facilities.
Another family and community issue is parent incarceration. Kentucky ranks third highest in the nation for children with a parent behind bars — about 12% of the state’s children, according to the study.
Women in jail are more likely to be parents than men, and the number of incarcerated women has grown in recent decades, according to the study. Also, women are more likely than men to be jailed for a drug offense as their most serious offense, the study found.
When parents are in jail, they cannot support their children, and while the pandemic rages they are more likely to get COVID-19 themselves in the confined spaces behind bars.
The pandemic has intensified inequities that result in some children being left behind in health, education and other areas of well-being, according to Kentucky Youth Advocates executive director Terry Brooks.
Events over the past year have spotlighted the systemic racism that hits children of color, including greater likelihood of poverty, less likelihood of reading at grade level or being math proficient, and more likely to have a parent in prison or jail, according to Brooks, who blames "long-standing and historical structures that were built to put Black Americans at a disadvantage."
Those include housing and hiring practices that made it difficult for Black families to find good jobs or homes.
The study, including county data, is available at kyyouth.org.