GREENUP A month into his term as Jailer, Larry Pancake is fixing to do more besides changing the name on the wall.
Pancake, a former Greenup County deputy sheriff, isn't polished like a typical politician. He shoots from the hip, he says what's on his mind and whether a person is wearing an orange jump suit or a deputy jailer badge, he treats them just about the same.
Showing The Daily Independent around the Greenup County Jail Tuesday morning, Pancake said the first order of business when he walked through the door was cleaning the place up.
The library was a catch-all junk room, same with the sallyport. Today, both are cleared out — the sallyport has a sign up stating "Welcome Back Officers."
But it's more than just the cleaning out space — Pancake said he's trying to change the culture of the jail, pivoting toward an emphasis on rehabilitation.
"I worked the road for a long time and I can tell you, most of these people in here aren't bad people," he said. "I'd say 90% of these people have a drug problem. They're not bad people, they've just done stupid things."
For inmate Craig Grubb, who has been sitting in the jail since December on minor charges, that pivot toward rehabilitation has been noticeable.
"I've been in and out of here a few times and I can say, it's been a complete 180," Grubb said, catching a moment while cleaning in the sallyport. "He's here to help people and I can see that the attitude of the deputies is more positive."
Pancake said Grubb is a pretty good guy with a lot of potential.
"Give him a tool and he can fix it," Pancake said. "I'm really big on helping with this addiction thing, so people don't keep coming back."
To that end, Pancake said he hopes to get Grubb enrolled in classes to become a peer support specialist. Peer support specialists are recovering addicts who help other addicts in their journey to sobriety.
"I think I can help a lot of people that way because I've been there myself," Grubb said. "It's hard to relate to it unless you've been there."
Other initiatives Pancake hopes to get going is moral recognition therapy, which teaches inmates how their decisions impact others in society. He's also partnered with Pathways to get the "First Step Forward" program, which helps inmates get forms of identification.
Brittany Herrington, a Pathways coordinator, said the First Step Forward program is instrumental in laying the ground work for folks to lead productive lives after being released from jail.
Current stats from Carter, Clark, Mason and Montgomery counties, which have adopted the program, show that 70% of those screened into the program needed IDs, 69% needed social security cards and 73% needed birth certificates.
Herrington said lacking those forms of identification pushes folks to the margins of society.
"It's everything," she said. "If you want housing, if you need to apply for food stamps, if you're trying to get employment, you're going to need ID."
Pancake also said he's just signed up for the University of Kentucky HEAL initiative, which gets inmates being released Narcan and gets them a cab voucher for 20 miles away from the jail.
"It gets them out of the elements and it also reduces crime," he said. "If you release somebody and they don't have any transportation, they might steal cars or bicycles."
Back at the jail, Pancake said he's been trying to institute little things to boost morale — out in the courtyard, he's prepping to put in cornhole boards and a basketball hoop. He's also ordered balls for the inmates to bounce off the walls.
"Right now they ball up some socks real tight and use it as a ball," he said. "They call it sock ball."
It's little things like that — along with bringing back in-person visitations and the occasional serving of popcorn — that make managing the inmates a little easier, Pancake said.
"These privileges are rewards for good behavior," he said. "If they don't do what they're supposed to do, I can take them away. Here in jail, contact with the outside world is a big deal. So if they know they can lose that, they're on their best behavior."
While Pancake's predecessor, Mike Worthington, started getting churches into the jail toward the end of his tenure, Pancake said it's taken off under his watch.
"Everybody gets God when they end up in jail," he said. "But this is more of a guidance thing. We have three churches who are going to bring services into here and we're working with the inmates to let them have prayer groups and Bible studies."
Of course, it's not all inmates — Pancake said he's done a little house cleaning on the personnel side as well. As some Greenup Countians may recall, there was a bit of uproar on social media days after Pancake took office when he let go two high-ranking officers.
While some called the move politically motivated, Pancake said it was performance-based.
"I think the old me would've come out swinging about it, but I kind of surprised myself when I let it go," he said. "These higher-paid people weren't doing anything and I don't think they would've been a good fit for the direction I wanted to go."
Upon taking office, Pancake said he had everyone reapply for their jobs — a few more left on their own accord and what he had left was a pretty good crew.
What they lack is training, he said.
"I have some people here who aren't firearm-qualified," he said. "They've worked here for years. So I'm training to make sure everyone is up to standard. I think if everyone is properly trained, that will go a long ways."
Not everyone who works at the jail is a deputy jailer — back in the kitchen, Tammie Grant oversees the trustees cooking up batches of pizza to feed the 100 plus inmates in the facility.
Grant has worked part time for three and half years and took over the kitchen in October 2022.
"I love it here," she said. "We have a good group of girls — I feel like God put me here for a reason."
In the future, Pancake said he hopes to get the jail more involved with the work farm in order to maximize its potential to feed the jail with fresh vegetables, thus reducing the grocery bill.
He also wants to take out work crews to clean up some of the public cemeteries, as well as Little League fields.
Readers in Boyd County might look at the changes Pancake is instituting and realize it closely mirrors Bill Hensley's playbook at the Boyd County Detention Center.
Pancake said since he's taken office, he's looked to Hensley as a mentor.
"He's got one of the top county jails in the state, if you ask me," Pancake said. "I've definitely gone to him with questions and I look up to him as we make changes here."
Hensley called Pancake's remarks "a high compliment."
"I have a really good working relationship with him and I think he's trying hard to do things the right way," Hensley said. "Like myself, he came up as a street cop. So if there's any way I can help him and point out some things we've done right and some things he can avoid, I'm happy to be a small part in helping him."
