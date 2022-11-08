GREENUP Greenup County voters surfed the red wave as Republicans coasted to many victories in the 2022 general election.
Monster margins determined a number of races, thanks in large part to straight-ticket voting.
Larry Pancake dominated the jailer race, thumping Democrat Leonard Cooper, 9,811 to 2,752.
Pancake, a sheriff’s deputy with 20-plus years of law enforcement experience, will replace Mike Worthington after Worthington’s 12 years. Pancake trumped Worthington in the primary by a significant amount.
Clerk
Given Pat Hieneman’s retirement, there was going to be a new clerk no matter what happened on Tuesday.
Republican Andrew Imel soared to a victory over Kim Fannin-Mullins, 8,932 to 3,764.
Imel is coming over from District 1 county commissioner to his new position. He is the funeral director and embalmer at Wright’s Funeral Home.
“I want to be a part of moving the county forward through serving our citizens in the role of county clerk,” he has said previously.
Sheriff
Republican Matt Smith will retain the big badge after throttling Democrat Richard Diamond, 10,336 to 2,313.
Smith is leaning on experience, he said, to keep the county moving forward. He said his goal is to never become complacent, and that there’s always room for improvement.
County Commission
New Judge-Executive will work alongside an all-Republican commission.
Republican Derrick Bradley ran unopposed in the general election on Tuesday.
Lee Wireman-R defeated Irving Fannin Jr.-D, 9,076 to 3,128, in District 2.
Rounding out the commission is Republican Earnie Duty II in District 3. He beat Democrat Randy Ashley, 8,449 to 3,909.
Russell City Council
Seven candidates ran for six spots on the Russell City Council.
Alice Kay Thompson, Ruth Hopkins, Don Fraley, Vincenzo Fressola, Roy Parsons and Butch Meadows will comprise the new commission.
Sissy Shaffer, a current commissioner, didn’t make the cut by 35 votes — according to Tuesday’s unofficial results.