ASHLAND Tickets are still available for the Paramount Arts Center’s drive-in concerts Friday and Saturday.
A representative at the theater said tickets will be available onsite for the Saturday concert.
The outdoor concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. at 917 N. Big Run Road.
Performing Friday will be Chase Rice with Tyler Booth and Shelby Lore; performing Saturday will be Jamey Johnson with Arlo McKinley and Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends.
Tickets will be sold per car, with one covering all occupants — cost is $149.99 a ticket. Attendees may bring lawn chairs and sit outside. They also may bring coolers for food and drinks, but no glass containers.
Only 600 tickets will be sold per concert. Fireworks will follow the concerts.
“We want everybody to have a good view and a good time, so we maxed it out at 600,” said PAC Marketing Director David Miller.
Sponsored by BCG Land LLC, the concert is the first of its kind in the area, PAC Executive Director Holly Canfield said.
“Live music fans and music enthusiasts alike will be able to watch the performances from the safety and comfort of their cars or directly next to their vehicle in lawn chairs,” Canfield said. “The artists will perform directly in front of fans on a stage in the field, complete with jumbo screens to ensure all attendees have a great view of the bands.”
Said Miller: “We’re just excited to be able to do it. We started talking back in May ... with everything around us shutting down, we were in constant communication about, how are we going to do this? We want people to be safe, but we want to be able to give people something during this (pandemic). ... We wanted to be able to provide to the community.”
While concessions will be available, attendees are welcome to bring their own coolers.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com/DriveIn, call 324-0007 or visit the box office today or Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(606) 326-2661 |