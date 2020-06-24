GREENUP A Greenup County grand jury has indicted two Ohio residents in connection with a Jan. 29 moving shootout that started north of Portsmouth and ended in South Shore.
The alleged shooter in that case is also facing a bank robbery charge in Boyd County, in connection with the Jan. 9 stick-up of the PNC Bank in Ashland. Another man believed to be the getaway driver’s father in the Jan. 29 shooting has also been charged in connection to that robbery.
John C. Knotts, 34, and 32-year-old Amanda Cochran were indicted June 18 by the grand jury on two counts of attempted murder, importation of heroin, first-degree trafficking of heroin, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree evasion, unlawful possession of a police radio, trafficking in marijuana of less than 8 ounces and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Knotts, which could mean more jail time if convicted on his underlying charges.
Knotts is accused of firing at Ohio Highway Patrol troopers and Portsmouth Police during the car chase that ended in South Shore. Cochran is accused of driving the car. Once the car stopped in South Shore, police said they found guns and drugs inside of it.
The pair also faces numerous charges in Scioto County, Ohio.
Knotts entered a not-guilty plea to his bank robbery charges last week in Boyd County Circuit Court. Cochran was recently moved from the Boyd County Detention Center to the Greenup County after she entered a guilty plea to a third-degree burglary charge.
Willis Cochran, 58, of Pedro, was also charged in the Jan. 9 bank robbery. He has a string of bank robbery convictions dating to 1996 in Ohio and northeastern Kentucky.
(606) 326-2653 |