CATLETTSBURG Two Ashland people were hit on narcotics charges Jan. 5 after Ashland Police noticed their car weaving in the 1300 block of Blackburn Avenue, according to court records.
Jaime Nicole McConnell, 40, and James Derrick Black, 40, were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The duo was stopped at 4:55 a.m. McConnell, the driver, swerved over the center line twice, per a criminal citation. McConnell told a patrol officer she had received a notification on her phone and looked down at it, records show.
After receiving permission to search the vehicle, records show the officer turned up a large sum of cash, scales, black baggies, needles and other goods associated with drug trafficking.
