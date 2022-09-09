PAINTSVILLE A shooting that began mid-morning Friday left three people dead in Johnson County.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Coleman, of Post 9, said "foul play" is believed to be associated with the shooting. The identities of the shooter and the victims have not been released.
“We received a call regarding a shooting in the Paintsville community of Johnson County shortly after 11 a.m.,” Coleman said. "The initial investigation indicated that three individuals have suffered life-threatening injuries; we do believe foul play to be involved.”
The shooting occurred on Depot Street near the Boyd Street intersection causing surrounding businesses and schools in Paintsville to go on lockdown.
“We are still in the beginning stages of everything," Coleman said. “I can confirm that (the suspect) was involved in an officer-involved shooting and was transported to a nearby hospital."
“All three of the individuals were pronounced deceased by the Johnson County Coroner’s office," Coleman said. "The suspect was identified and taken into custody."
More inquiries have been made, but these were the only details available as of press time Friday.