Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.