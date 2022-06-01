ASHLAND A team of 20 modern-day adventurers is paddling 250 miles on the Ohio River from Portsmouth to Louisville to officially launch the Ohio River Way.
As they paddle from town to town in two 30-foot-long Voyager canoes, Ohio River Way leaders will participate in 18 ribbon-cutting ceremonies with local officials and community leaders. The trek began Tuesday and will conclude June 9.
“We look forward to celebrating the beauty and majesty of the Ohio River with communities along the Ohio River Way,” said Brewster Rhoads, chairman of the Ohio River Way Board. “Where else in America can you paddle, fish, water ski, hike, bike and camp while touring Underground Railroad and Native American sites, historic river towns, 19th century architecture, picturesque Main Streets, farmers markets and dozens of breweries, wineries and distilleries.”
In addition to the opening of events in Portsmouth, Kentucky ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be in Vanceburg, Maysville, Augusta Covington Boone’s Landing Carrollton, Westport and Louisville.
Safety is the key, David Wicks, vice chair of the Ohio River Way and board chair of River City Paddle Sports in Louisville, said.
“Our trip is all about promoting safe outdoor adventure and recreation along the Ohio — and highlighting the unique historical, cultural and ecological assets to be discovered in the vibrant communities along its banks,” Wicks said.
Communities will be invited to join the Ohio River Way as dues paying members to build a sustainable marketing and advocacy organization to promote recreation, attract tourism and stimulate economic development.