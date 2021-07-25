SUMMIT A disc golf tournament drew 134 participants to Armco Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Ashland Open Tournament, sponsored by the Boyd County Tourism Department and Dynamic Discs, featured strong competition on a warm, sunny day.
Jamie Miller, of Evansville, Indiana, a participant in the tournament who has been involved in the sport for two years, said he's played in tournaments in Illinois, Tennessee, West Virginia and Kentucky.
I’m here “just to have fun and meet new people,” he said. He's eyeing a tournament back in his hometown, which he said is his goal.
Participants checked in at 7:30 a.m and began throwing discs at 9:30 a.m. Disc throwers were said to be from 10 states — ranging as far west as Colorado. A total of three disc golf tournaments were scheduled to take place this past weekend, with Saturday being the largest.
Tim Huff, the tournament’s organizer, described the event as a “big economic driver” to the Ashland area and predicted more traction with the opening of Camp Landing in the future.
“This has a great future for the area,” he said. “With the addition of Camp Landing opening up, that will complement our tournaments in the future.”
Huff said the tournament is a good thing for the area, creating an “economic impact” and that when the entertainment complex opens, it will draw more people into the community.
Andy Harshbarger, the tournament’s director, echoed Huff's remarks stating that the tournament is good for the Ashland area.
“It's bringing in business to the community,” he said. “We got all these people coming in, spending the night, there buying gas, going out to eat.”
Disc golf is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association.