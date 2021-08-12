ASHLAND With a jam-packed, eight-page agenda Thursday afternoon, the Ashland City Commission was certainly busy.
As will be reported more in depth over the next few days, the commission took up measures dealing with zoning, the demolition of dilapidated properties and heard a detailed update on the progress of 16 capital projects in the parks department.
Commissioner Marty Gute welcomed the group of about 10 or so citizens who sat in on the meeting at noon, stating “there are a lot of great things on this agenda.” He also called August’s First Friday a success and jokingly suggested Ashland put on a “Wrestling with the Stars” fundraiser.
“There’s a few internet trolls out there I’d like to body slam,” the long-serving commissioner jabbed.
Commissioner Amanda Clark asked the public to be on the lookout for little ones in the morning and afternoons, as the Ashland Independent School District had just gone back into session. Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said she attended a concert Wednesday evening and ate at Whit’s Froze Custard afterward.
“Having Whit’s is a blessing for our downtown,” Spriggs said.
Commissioner Josh Blanton “echoed” the other commissioners’ comments before bringing down the mood by discussing the COVID-19 surge being seen in Boyd County. Blanton stated he has been speaking with King’s Daughter Medical Center officials about the issue and, right now, around 90% of the cases at KDMC are unvaccinated people.
“I’m all for personal choices and freedoms,” Blanton said. “But I also want to present people the information as I understand it.”
Blanton also called on the public to show support for medical workers, as they are feeling “an attitude of defeat.”
Mayor Matthew B. Perkins trumpeted gains being made in the “fight against blight” and vowed to address the homeless in Ashland. Along with allocating funds to various charitable organizations in the city, Perkins said Gov. Andy Beshear has asked him to be appointed to a board for Recovery Ready Communities, which could address helping those in recovery get back on their feet.
During his report, City Manager Mike Graese said masks must be worn inside all city buildings, in accordance with federal and state guidelines about social distancing when a county is in the red. On a lighter note, he said the string light installation is moving along.
Some other news out of the Ashland City Commission meeting:
• The commission voted unanimously to approve a nearly $200,000 contract for a camera truck, which Utilities Director Mark Hall described as a robot that goes inside of pipes. A truck will be set up with a viewing screen inside — almost akin to Hollywood depictions of a group of FBI agents surveilling a mob hangout.
• The commission approved a $1.9 million contract with Mountain Enterprises for repaving in the city. City Engineer Steve Cole — perhaps the most dapper of all city officials thanks to his wife’s impeccable fashion sense — stated folks should be expecting to see crews out paving in about two weeks.
• Cole also reported to the commission that a bid on the G.B. Johnson Building demolition should be out in about 45 days.
• The commission authorized second reading of a $47,000 contract to resurface the pickleball courts and add four more in Central Park.
• The commission voted unanimously on first reading for $85,850 in Community Development Block Grant Funds to be allocated to the following organizations: Community Assistance and Referral Service Inc ($26,650); Ashland Community Kitchen ($20,000); Shelter of Hope ($5,000); Hillcrest Bruce Mission ($20,000); Safe Harbor ($14,200). Perkins abstained from the Safe Harbor vote because his mother runs it.
• The commission approved first reading of applying $105,680 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funds to a design for a basin cover at the Debord Hill Tank mixing system.
