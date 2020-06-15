ASHLAND Live musical performances are returning to Ashland, thanks to the Paramount Arts Center; but a show scheduled for July 3 won’t be in the theater.
PAC will present a drive-in concert featuring country music star Chase Rice, Tyler Booth and Shelby Lore on private property at 917 N. Big Run Road in Ashland. A fireworks display will follow the show.
The concert, sponsored by BCG Land LLC, is the first of its kind in the area, PAC Executive Director Holly Canfield said.
“Live music fans and music enthusiasts alike will be able to watch the performances from the safety and comfort of their cars or directly next to their vehicle in lawn chairs,” Canfield said. “The artists will perform directly in front of fans on a stage in the field, complete with jumbo screens to ensure all attendees have a great view of the bands.
“We are eager to once again start providing entertainment to our community and to be able to offer the experience in a way that takes into account health and safety guidelines,” she continued. “We’re thrilled to have such a big artist join us for an exciting show that an entire family can enjoy.”
Chase Rice
With more than 1.6 million albums sold and more than 1.1 billion total streams, Rice’s latest album, titled “The Album Part I,” contains the lead single “Lonely If You Are.” His first No. 1 hit came from his sophomore album, “Lambs and Lions.”After supporting Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival stadium tour, Rice has consistently sold out 2,500 to 3,000 seat venues on his own headlining tours, plus served as direct support on the Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018. His current headlining The Pint of Anything Tour takes Rice across Europe before he hits the road with Brantley Gilbert in 2020.
Tyler Booth
A Campton native, Tyler Booth was a student in the music program at Morehead State University. A rock fan who listened to everything from Black Label Society to Waylon Jennings, Booth is the son of Jason Booth, a member of regional band Stitch Rivet.
Booth was signed by Sony Records this year, after working in Nashville as a singer and songwriter for two years. He was featured on Brooks & Dunn's “Reboot (Brooks & Dunn album)” in 2019, joining them on their hit “Lost And Found.” He has toured with Dwight Yoakam[6] and Brantley Gilbert. Booth’s singles include “Long Comes A Girl” and “Half a Mind to Go Crazy.”
Shelby Lore
Local artist Shelby Lore features music inspired by Carter County on his debut album “No Name Town.” The Carter City native sites Jimi Hendrix. Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton as guitar idols. His music can be heard on YouTube, Spotify and other digital music outlets.
Canfield said ticket prices might seem steep at $149.99, but noted that’s per car, so attendees may share the ticket price. While concessions will be available, attendees are welcome to bring their own coolers.
The Paramount Art Center’s drive-in concert featuring Chase Rice, Tyler Booth and Shelby Lore will be at 7:30 p.m. July 3 at private property at 917 N. Big Run Road in Ashland. Early entry will be allowed at 6 p.m. and is encouraged. Tickets are $149.99 per vehicle, with carpooling encouraged. Food vendors will be onsite and food and beverage coolers are allowed, except for glass containers. PAC Pass ticket buyers may purchase tickets from the box office starting at 10 a.m. today; general public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at paramountartscenter.com or by calling the box office at (606) 324-0007.