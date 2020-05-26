ASHLAND Even though the Paramount Arts Center hasn’t opened to the public, staff members are making plans for upcoming events with safety guidelines in the forefront.
Executive Director Holly Canfield said the theater was announced three upcoming shows.
• The Paramount Players will present “Nine to Five” on July 31 and Aug. 1. She said general admission tickets will be available and audience members will be socially distanced.
“This show can easily be socially distanced and if we need to, it can easily be rescheduled,” Canfield said.
She said managing the people until state-mandated guidelines will be easier if the first time is a show of their own.
• Comedian Bill Engvall is scheduled to perform Sept. 17.
Canfield said to help keep audience members at a safe distance, Engvall will perform two shows if the first show is sold out.
• In a flashback to the 1980s, a concert featuring A Flock of Seagulls and Men Without Hats, will perform on Aug. 29.
A Flock of Seagulls is an English new way band formed in 1979 and best known for “I Ran (So Far Away) and “Space Age Love Song” in 1982. Men Without Hats, a band from Canada, is best known for “The Safety Dance,” also from 1982.
Presale on tickets for the three shows will be May 29. The PAC box office will open on June 1, at which time tickets will be on sale.
Canfield said PAC Passes, which are $19.99, will be for sale and will provide presale codes to buyers.
For more information, call the box office at (606) 324-0007.
(606) 326-2661 |