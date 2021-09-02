ASHLAND The area has some winners in Kentucky Living magazine’s Best in Kentucky.
The Paramount Arts Center was named second place for live music venues, second only to Joel Ray’s Lincoln Jamboree in Hodgenville. Coming in third was Bush’s Saloon and Dance Hall in Glasgow.
In another performance category, Lawrence County's Tyler Childers came in second for Kentucky musician/band. First was J.D. Shelburne of Taylorsville. The band Black Stone Cherry of Edmonton, which recently performed at the Paramount, placed third.
In the Sweet Spot category, Tipton’s Traditions Bakery in Ashland came in third. The winner was The Sweet Shoppe and Dessert Cafe in Hodgenville. Second Street Treats in Henderson placed second.